Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 1. On March 1, Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council and Secretary of the Party Leadership Group, presided over a meeting of the Party Leadership Group of the State Council to study and implement the spirit of the Second Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

The meeting pointed out that the work report made by General Secretary Xi Jinping at the plenary session systematically summarized that since the First Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Party, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee has united and led the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to better coordinate the overall domestic and international situations, and better Coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, better coordinate development and security, and promote new steps in various tasks. The plenary session reviewed and approved the proposed list of candidates for leadership of state institutions to be recommended to the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress and the list of suggested leaders of the CPPCC National Committee to be recommended to the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. The “Party and State Institutional Reform Plan” deliberated and approved by the plenary session is guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, guided by strengthening the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, and guided by the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities. Seeking progress in the general tone of the work, adapting to the requirements of coordinating and promoting the overall layout of the “five in one” and coordinating the promotion of the “four comprehensive” strategic layout, adapting to the needs of building a new development pattern and promoting high-quality development, and coordinating the Party Central Committee and the National People’s Congress It is of great significance to coordinate the central and local governments and deepen institutional reforms in key areas. We must fully understand the importance and urgency of the reform of the party and state institutions, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two safeguards”, consciously put Thoughts and actions are unified in the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and the task of institutional reform is fully implemented.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to thoroughly study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and make greater efforts in comprehensive study, comprehensive grasp and comprehensive implementation as the primary political task at present and in the future. We must unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and earnestly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party.

The meeting pointed out that the two sessions of the country will be held soon, and this year is the year of the government change. On the basis of the previous period, it is necessary to further revise the government work report and the supporting national economic and social development plan report, financial budget report, etc., summarize the work in a realistic manner, scientifically arrange key tasks, and accept people’s supervision in accordance with the law. Departments of the State Council must carefully listen to the opinions and suggestions of representatives and committee members through various methods, and reflect their insights into reports and actual work. The current economic growth is stabilizing and picking up, but still faces many difficulties and challenges. The leading party group of the State Council and the departments of the State Council must do a good job in the current work as before, consolidate the steady recovery of economic growth, focus on stabilizing growth, employment, and prices, and promote high-quality economic development.

Han Zheng, Sun Chunlan, Hu Chunhua, Liu He, Wei Fenghe, Wang Yong, Wang Yi, Xiao Jie and Zhao Kezhi were present.