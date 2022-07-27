[The Epoch Times, July 26, 2022](Reported by Zhang Zhongyuan, a reporter from The Epoch Times Special Department) Chinese Premier Li Keqiang recently talked about stabilizing employment three times in a week. The CCP official media also publicly acknowledged that China‘s gig economy practitioners in the next few years will reach 400 million people.

Affected by the CCP’s dynamic policy of zero-epidemic prevention, China‘s economy continued to decline sharply. The economy grew just 0.4% year-on-year in the second quarter of this year.

Li Keqiang talks about stabilizing employment three times a week

At the World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Entrepreneurs Video Special Dialogue on July 19, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang admitted that China still needs hard work to stabilize the overall economic market. It is “stabilizing employment” and “stabilizing prices”.

On July 13, when Li Keqiang chaired an executive meeting of the State Council of the Communist Party of China, he said that it is necessary to stabilize and expand jobs to ensure the overall stability of employment, and acknowledged that China now has more than 200 million “flexibly employed” people.

On July 12, when Li Keqiang chaired a symposium of experts and entrepreneurs, he said that the economic development in the second quarter fell more than expected, the main indicators fell deeply in April, the decline narrowed in May, and rebounded in June, but we want to stabilize the economy. The broader market still needs to work hard, and it is emphasized that stabilizing the main body of the market is stabilizing employment and prices.

Li Keqiang said that he would not engage in “flooding irrigation”, and the official media admitted that there would be 400 million people doing odd jobs

Governments at all levels of the Chinese Communist Party are implementing “dynamic zero-clearing” of epidemic prevention, and Li Keqiang has not mentioned the zero-clearing policy in several meetings, but at the World Economic Forum (WEF) video conference on the 19th, he twice proposed not to do it. “Water flooding”. In economics, “flooding” means that the central bank adopts an expansionary monetary policy and puts a large amount of funds into the market, with the purpose of increasing the liquidity of the market currency and stimulating consumption.

On July 15, Guangming Daily, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China, released a statistic on its official account, saying that there are more than 200 million people in flexible employment in China. Some institutions predict that the number of gig economy practitioners will reach 400 million in a few years.

Times commentator Lu Beichen (pseudonym) told The Epoch Times that the top leaders of the CCP have always had two attitudes on epidemic prevention. One is to insist on dynamic clearing and unswerving, and the other is to emphasize economic development and employment stability led by Li Keqiang. At present, people in Shenzhen are rushing to work for 8 yuan ($1.18) an hour for part-time work, and they don’t even have enough money for one meal a day, which shows how far the economy has declined. Many shops in Shanghai and Shenzhen are no longer able to operate, and now there is a trend of going abroad in Shanghai. Many elites have gone abroad, and they have also taken away a lot of money.

Lu Beichen said that the epidemic detection in various places has been normalized. Whether there is a positive test depends on the government’s needs. You must obey the order. If you say you are positive, you are positive. Use digital shackles to control people’s freedom.

For the smooth progress of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CCP took advantage of the epidemic to remove all disobedient people and scare off political opponents by constantly changing people. As a result, many foreign companies were scared to withdraw from the Chinese market, resulting in more unemployment.

