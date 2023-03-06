[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, March 06, 2023]The Two Sessions of the Communist Party of China are being held in Beijing. Every move of high-level officials has aroused public attention. The outside world observed that Li Keqiang sweated and spoke faster when he was giving a work report a few days ago. After the meeting, Xi Jinping hurriedly shook hands with Li Keqiang. When Wang Yang delivered a report to the CPPCC, the new Prime Minister Li Qiang looked nervous and his eyebrows were drawn.

On March 5, the 14th National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China was held in Beijing. Premier Li Keqiang of the State Council released the last “Government Work Report” during his 10-year tenure.

The video screen shows that when Li Keqiang was speaking, he kept looking down at the manuscript, and then looked up at the venue. Soon, beads of sweat ooze from his forehead, and the speed of his speech has obviously accelerated. Read it as written.

Li Keqiang’s farewell to the political arena took only one hour. The footage showed that after the opening meeting of the National People’s Congress, Xi Jinping took the initiative to walk up to Li Keqiang and shake hands with him. However, he did not look at Li Keqiang when shaking hands.

Zhao Leji, who presided over the CCP’s National People’s Congress, appeared cautious. When Li Keqiang read the report, he continued to look down at the report with his mouth tightly shut. And when Li Keqiang read about the field of army building, Wang Qishan put his hands on the table, looked down at the report, and nodded frequently.

Public opinion generally believes that Li Keqiang is the most vulnerable prime minister since the reform and opening up of the Communist Party of China.

Chinese political scientist Chen Daoyin told Radio Free Asia overseas that the power accumulated by several prime ministers for the State Council of the Communist Party of China was taken away during Li Keqiang’s tenure.

Feng Chongyi, a professor at Sydney University of Technology in Australia, said that although Li Keqiang strongly emphasized the importance of “reform and opening up” before he abdicated, he did not have the courage and courage to challenge Xi Jinping. In this work report, he still mentioned Xi Jinping’s achievements everywhere, which violated His personal conscience and perception.

Feng Chongyi believes that these people in the State Council are all the same. The biggest goal is not to serve the country and the people, but to retreat and land safely. This is the degeneration of the entire Communist Party ruling group.

And on March 4, Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, made his last work report at the CPPCC meeting.

Hong Kong media reported that during Wang Yang’s brief work report, Li Keqiang was calm and relaxed, wearing a maroon tie, while his “successor” Li Qiang was visibly nervous. When Wang Yang mentioned the section of focusing on the “Party and State” central task of fulfilling his duties, Li Qiang just raised his head, took a few breaths, and then kept his eyebrows for a long time.

Both Li Keqiang and Wang Yang are representatives of the Youth League faction. Neither of them were re-elected as members of the Standing Committee of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, nor are they members of the Central Committee. After the two sessions, the two will fade out of the CCP political arena.

At the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in October 2022, Hu Chunhua, who was born in the Youth League, was expelled from the Politburo and only retained his status as a member of the Central Committee. At the closing meeting of the 20th National Congress, former party leader Hu Jintao was carried away from the venue.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Tang Zheng/Editor in charge: Wen Hui)