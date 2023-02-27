Home News Li Keqiang’s latest proclamation appears to be bottomless and loses confidence on the Internet (Video) | Li Keqiang | Development and Reform Commission | Reform | Confidence
[Voice of Hope, February 26, 2023](comprehensive report by our reporter Fu Ming) A video of Li Keqiang yelling at the door of the National Development and Reform Commission to “reform” is being circulated on overseas social media. The video shows that Li Keqiang, who is about to leave office, seems to be absent-minded, lacking in confidence, speaking incoherently, and forgetting his words. Feel.

According to reports from the CCP’s official media, Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the CCP, visited the Development and Reform Commission on February 23 and listened to a report on key work in recent years. He said that the Development and Reform Commission is responsible for development and reform, development is the top priority, reform is the fundamental driving force, and it must continue to be a doer of development and a reformer.

Videos uploaded by netizens showed that Li Keqiang and his entourage walked down the steps from the entrance of the National Development and Reform Commission of the Communist Party of China. About a hundred people had already lined up at the door and applauded, waiting for Li Keqiang to speak. Li Keqiang walked to the crowd and stopped to speak to the staff of the National Development and Reform Commission present.

Li Keqiang said: “The National Development and Reform Commission is the leading department of our country’s macro-control and is also the most important department. You are the main attackers of development and the fortified team of reform.”

Then, Li Keqiang raised his hands and was about to speak again, but he paused before speaking, as if he was a little absent-minded. Li Keqiang said: “(Development and Reform Commission) these five words you have to weigh its weight, development (is) the top priority, reform (is) the fundamental driving force, entrusted to you.”

Li Keqiang turned around to leave, but suddenly seemed to remember something, turned around to speak again, and paused several times during this period, as if he was thinking of words. He said: “It depends on the joint efforts of our 1.4 billion people across the country. You are the ones who are at the forefront and are entrusted to be the key attackers and the main offensive team.”

Everyone applauded to bid farewell to Li Keqiang.

