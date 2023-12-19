Li Qiang and Russian Prime Minister Mishustin co-chaired the 28th regular meeting between the Chinese and Russian Prime Ministers. Ding Xuexiang attended __China Government Network

China and Russia hold 28th regular meeting to enhance cooperation

On December 19th, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Russian Prime Minister Mishustin co-chaired the 28th regular meeting between the Chinese and Russian Prime Ministers at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The meeting aimed to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries and enhance cooperation in various fields.

During the meeting, Premier Li Qiang emphasized the strong level of political mutual trust and deepening people-to-people friendship between China and Russia. He also highlighted the resilience of pragmatic cooperation and the closer international coordination, which has established a new type of major-country relationship model. Premier Li expressed China’s willingness to continue working with Russia, promoting the well-being of the two peoples, and injecting more stability and positive energy into the world.

Russian Prime Minister Mishustin expressed condolences to China for the casualties caused by the earthquake in Jishishan County, Linxia Prefecture, Gansu Province. He also mentioned that Russia-China relations are at an all-time high and maintain a momentum of rapid development, becoming the ballast and stabilizer of international relations. Mishustin expressed his country’s willingness to strengthen cooperation with China in the fields of economy, trade, energy, and investment, as well as deepen cultural exchanges and coordination within multilateral mechanisms.

Following the meeting, the two Prime Ministers announced the successful conclusion of the 2022-2023 China-Russia Sports Exchange Year and the upcoming hosting of the 2024-2025 China-Russia Cultural Year. They also signed the “Joint Communiqué of the 28th Regular Meeting between the Chinese and Russian Prime Ministers” and witnessed the signing of relevant cooperation committee meeting minutes and bilateral cooperation documents in customs, inspection, and quarantine, and market supervision.

The successful meeting demonstrated the commitment of both countries to further enhance bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation for mutual benefits. The event was attended by various high-ranking officials from both China and Russia, showcasing the importance and significance of the meeting for both nations.

Share this: Facebook

X

