Li Qiang: China's new prime minister's "first show" at the NPC and CPPCC press conference. There are no golden sentences but a message to private enterprises and foreign capital

The 63-year-old Li Qiang is one of the core staff of Xi Jinping’s team. In the early 2000s, when Xi Jinping was in power in Zhejiang, Li Qiang served as its secretary-general. He later ruled Jiangsu and Shanghai.

On the morning of March 13, the first press conference of the 14th National People’s Congress of China was held. China‘s new Premier Li Qiang waved into the venue, followed by the new Vice Premiers Ding Xuexiang, He Lifeng, Zhang Guoqing, and Liu Guozhong.

This is Li Qiang’s “first show” as China‘s prime minister. He has worked in local governments for a long time and has no rich working experience in the central government. Therefore, his image was not well known on the national and world stages before.

Every year in China‘s “Two Sessions”, there are two major events, “one head and one tail”. They are the Prime Minister’s “Government Work Report” at the opening and the Prime Minister’s press conference after the closing.

Su Yue, an economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), said that Li Qiang did not answer challenging questions at the press conference, possibly because of his lack of work experience in the State Council.

