image source,Getty Images image captiontext, The 63-year-old Li Qiang is one of the core staff of Xi Jinping’s team. In the early 2000s, when Xi Jinping was in power in Zhejiang, Li Qiang served as its secretary-general. He later ruled Jiangsu and Shanghai.

On the morning of March 13, the first press conference of the 14th National People’s Congress of China was held. China‘s new Premier Li Qiang waved into the venue, followed by the new Vice Premiers Ding Xuexiang, He Lifeng, Zhang Guoqing, and Liu Guozhong.

This is Li Qiang’s “first show” as China‘s prime minister. He has worked in local governments for a long time and has no rich working experience in the central government. Therefore, his image was not well known on the national and world stages before.

Every year in China‘s “Two Sessions”, there are two major events, “one head and one tail”. They are the Prime Minister’s “Government Work Report” at the opening and the Prime Minister’s press conference after the closing.

Su Yue, an economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), said that Li Qiang did not answer challenging questions at the press conference, possibly because of his lack of work experience in the State Council.

“Although his performance was very different from that of his predecessors, the economic challenges he faced were similar, and Li Qiang did not use this opportunity to propose new and strong policy initiatives. This means that Li Qiang, at least in his first year in office, in With limited leadership in policy decision-making, the Politburo meeting will still be the key to assessing China‘s policy direction,” Su Yue said.

5% target ‘not easy’

Li Qiang mentioned again the GDP growth target set by China this year.

He said, “This year, China‘s economic growth target is set at about 5%. This is determined after comprehensive consideration of various factors. Of course, China‘s economic aggregate has exceeded 120 trillion yuan, which is a very high base. There are many new challenges, and it is not easy to achieve a growth rate of about 5%, and we need to work harder.”

As soon as the 5% economic growth target for this year was announced, it immediately attracted widespread attention, because the value was lower than the forecasts of almost all institutions and economists.

However, Li Qiang also cited the advantages of China‘s economy. “The market is huge, the industrial system is complete, human resources are abundant, and the foundation for development is solid. More importantly, the system has significant advantages.”

He also added, "Judging from the situation in the past two months or so, my country's economic operation has shown a trend of stabilization and recovery, and some international organizations have also raised their expectations for China's economic growth this year. Regarding the prospects of China's economy, I would like to use eight words To sum it up, it's 'long winds and waves, the future can be expected'. I am full of confidence in this."

Economists previously analyzed that the message conveyed by the 5% target implied the government’s consideration of risks, such as the local government debt problem and the sluggish property market. At the same time, it also implies that the supervision of industries such as the Internet will not be relaxed because of stimulating the economy.

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, Consumption is a difficult point in post-epidemic economic recovery. According to the analysis, the recovery of China‘s service consumption will be significantly faster than that of commodity consumption.

Shout out to private enterprises and foreign capital

At the first Prime Minister’s press conference, Li Qiang focused most on private enterprises and foreign capital.

He said, “I have worked in places where the private economy is relatively developed for a long time, and I often have the opportunity to communicate with private entrepreneurs, and I have a better understanding of their expectations and concerns in the development. The correct discussion makes some private entrepreneurs feel worried.”

He said that on the issue of developing the private economy, “we are clear-cut and unswerving”, and “the development environment of the private economy will be better and better, and the development space will be bigger and bigger. We will vigorously Create a market-oriented, legalized, and internationalized business environment, treat enterprises of all types of ownership equally, and protect the property rights of enterprises and the rights and interests of entrepreneurs in accordance with the law.”

As for foreign capital, he said, “China and the United States have me in the economy, and I have you in me. Both benefit from each other’s development. I spent most of last year working in Shanghai and came into contact with a lot of foreign capital, including American capital. They all told me that they are optimistic about Shanghai and China. These all show that China and the United States can and should cooperate. There is a lot to be done in cooperation between China and the United States. Containment and suppression will not benefit anyone.”

Zhuang Tailiang, an associate professor of the Department of Economics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said that Li Qiang’s style can also be seen from his resume—he has been in power in Shanghai and Zhejiang, and has also studied in Hong Kong. I will not resist, but I will not fully accept it, mainly because China‘s national conditions have its own special features.

Zhuang Tailiang said that he gave the private economy a “boosting shot” as soon as he came up, because it was more tightly controlled before, so now it is necessary for him to come out and explain that the government’s position is to stabilize the economy and appease private enterprises. He is still conveying the signal that hyping up Sino-US relations is a political operation, not a fact, and opening up is the way China will continue to go, and foreign capital is expected to invest in China.

Su Yue said Li Qiang was trying to reassure private companies and foreign investors that the Chinese government would stick to "two unwavering". But "even if Li Qiang emerges as a pro-business premier with a solid track record in Zhejiang and Shanghai, the lack of institutionalized measures means confidence won't return immediately."

The “two unwavering” refers to “unswervingly consolidating and developing the public sector of the economy, unswervingly encouraging, supporting, and guiding the development of the non-public sector of the economy, ensuring that all types of ownership of the economy equally use production factors in accordance with the law, fairly participate in market competition, are equally protected by law.”

Demonstrate personal qualities and priorities

Although Li Qiang does not have a strong “golden sentence” style, the media still generally refer to his statement on the reform of government institutions.

As the last question, Li Qiang gave a more detailed answer, divided into four parts.

He mentioned the need to “invigorate the style of investigation and research” – “I have worked in the local area for a long time, and I have a deep feeling: sitting in the office encounters problems, and when I go to the grassroots, I see all the solutions. The masters are among the people. We must promote more cadres at all levels to go to the front line, ask the needs of the people, ask the people, learn from the people, and really help the grassroots solve practical problems.”

He also mentioned “improving creative execution capabilities” – “Government departments and public servants at all levels must have a sense of service and development, especially when performing approval and management functions, they cannot just step on the brakes and not step on the accelerator; they cannot Set up roadblocks and no road signs; make more value judgments of ‘should or should not be done’ in everything, and not simply make technical judgments of ‘can or should be done’.”

During the two sessions, in addition to personnel changes, the “State Council Institutional Reform Plan” received the most attention, among which the reforms in the financial field and the field of science and technology education were the most changed.

Su Yue said that Li Qiang spent the most time talking about promoting the private economy and building a service-oriented government, reflecting that these two aspects will be the focus of his work. Li Qiang mentioned his experience in rural areas and grassroots government several times, which also means that although he lacks work experience in the central government, he will pay more attention to policy implementation and maintain contact with local governments.

“This is generally good news, but it also reflects that Li Qiang’s priority will be to make China‘s current development model more efficient, rather than pursue a completely different approach,” Su Yue said.

Chinese Premier and Press Conference

For China's political body, the "press conference" feels somewhat foreign and is prone to rejection. Senior leaders rarely hold press conferences in China. Therefore, the press conference of the Chinese premier after the "two sessions" has almost brought together the curiosity and attention of the Chinese and foreign media for a whole year.

Although the questions at the press conference are generally considered to have been preset, the answerers often made unexpected remarks, which to a certain extent also shaped the image of the then prime minister.

For example, Zhu Rongji, from vice premier to prime minister, has led China‘s ten-year economic reform, facing extremely high social complexity and difficulty in reform.

Zhu Rongji, who served as vice premier for the past five years, had begun to drastically change China. In 1998, at his first press conference after taking office as prime minister, he named Wu Xiaoli on Phoenix TV to ask questions. The latter asked, “The outside world calls you the ‘economic tsar’. Do you like this title?” Zhu Rongji said, “I don’t like this title.” Go forward without hesitation, never look back, do your best, and die.”

Such emotional expressions are rare among CCP officials. However, at that time, the Chinese economy was affected by the Asian financial turmoil, and the reform route was densely covered with reefs, and it happened that the Yangtze River Basin was hit by a once-in-a-century flood.

Although accompanied by many side effects, Zhu Rongji has successfully created a “troika” for the Chinese economy during his term of office – the reform of the tax-sharing system revitalizes finances and makes investment a horse-drawn carriage; exchange rate reform and accession to the WTO make foreign trade a horse-drawn carriage ; housing reform to promote consumption into a horse-drawn carriage.

China has maintained an economic miracle of “low inflation and high growth” for more than ten years. Public opinion generally believes that the succeeding Wen Jiabao government has only reaped the achievements of the previous premier’s reforms, and lacks new achievements of its own.

Wen Jiabao’s tone at the press conference was slow, and he liked to quote classics, rarely expressing himself out of line. Until the last press conference before he left office, he made a rare statement on the extremely sensitive “political system reform”-“I know that to solve these problems, not only economic system reforms, but also political system reforms, especially It is the reform of the leadership system of the party and the state… Now that the reform has reached a critical stage, without the success of the political system reform, the economic system reform cannot be carried out to the end, and the achievements that have been made may be lost again. The problems that have arisen cannot be fundamentally resolved, and historical tragedies such as the Cultural Revolution may happen again.”

In the era of Li Keqiang, his style changed, his speech was fast and relaxed, and he liked to use “golden sentences”-for example, “use the ‘pain’ of reducing government power to exchange for the ‘coolness’ of enterprises and the masses”; another example, “People are watching in the dry sky, now is the era of cloud computing, we want to let ‘the power is in use, the cloud is watching'” – but it has not been widely spread.

However, Li Keqiang’s background in economics sometimes reveals his unique understanding of China‘s economy. For example, at the press conference in 2020, Li Keqiang said, “600 million people with low and middle incomes and below, their average monthly income is only about 1,000 yuan”, which aroused heated discussions.