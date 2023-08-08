Li Qiang Leads State Council Meeting to Discuss Flood Prevention and Disaster Relief Measures

Li Qiang presided over the executive meeting of the State Council

Implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on flood prevention and disaster relief work

Listen to the report on the current situation of flood control and disaster relief, and study the next step to do a good job in flood prevention and rescue, disaster relief, people’s living security, and post-disaster recovery and reconstruction work measures

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 8th – Premier Li Qiang of the State Council presided over an executive meeting on August 8th to implement the instructions given by General Secretary Xi Jinping regarding flood prevention and disaster relief. During the meeting, current reports on flood control and disaster relief were presented, and measures to ensure appropriate flood prevention, rescue efforts, disaster relief, and post-disaster recovery were discussed.

The meeting emphasized the severity of recent flood disasters caused by typhoons and heavy rainfall in certain areas. The urgent need for emergency repairs and restoration, as well as the living security of affected individuals, were the focus of the meeting. These clear requirements provided a foundation and motivation for the ongoing work on flood control and disaster relief.

The meeting highlighted the fact that the current flood season is not yet over, and the potential for typhoon landfalls and heavy local rainfall still exists. This means that the tasks of disaster relief and post-disaster restoration and reconstruction will be challenging. In order to overcome these challenges, all regions and departments must fully implement the important instructions from General Secretary Xi Jinping, prioritizing the lives and safety of the people. This includes effective flood prevention, emergency rescue, and disaster relief efforts to ensure the overall stability of society.

Additionally, the focus will be on mitigating major floods and identifying potential dangers. Efforts will be made to strengthen research, judgments, and early warning systems. Key areas will be closely monitored, and detailed flood control and rescue measures will be implemented to prevent secondary disasters. Every effort will be made to minimize casualties and locate missing persons. Basic necessities such as food, clothing, temporary shelter, clean water, and timely medical treatment will be provided to affected individuals. Environmental disinfection, sanitation, and epidemic prevention measures will also be implemented to prevent major outbreaks after the disaster.

To restore normalcy to the affected areas as soon as possible, there will be a focus on repairing roads, power supply, water supply, and communication facilities. The mobilization and organization of the masses will be prioritized for self-help and production. Market supply and stable prices will be ensured, and normal production and living conditions will be reinstated. Attention will also be given to the restoration of agricultural fields and facilities, with increased supply of agricultural materials and active participation from farmers in replanting efforts. The restoration and reconstruction of disaster-damaged houses, public facilities such as schools, hospitals, and nursing homes will be accelerated, ensuring that every student affected by the disaster can return to school on time.

Furthermore, long-term planning and construction of water conservancy and other infrastructure in the northern region will be strengthened to improve flood and drought prevention capabilities.

The meeting stressed the need for all relevant departments to increase their support by quickly allocating various disaster relief funds. Pre-allocation of funds and advanced compensation and assistance will also be carried out. Financial institutions will provide credit support, particularly to small and micro-enterprises, individual industrial and commercial households, agricultural and breeding enterprises, and farmers in disaster-stricken areas. A green channel will be opened for insurance claims to expedite compensation payments and minimize the economic and social impact of flood disasters.

