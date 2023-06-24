Li Qiang Meets with French President Emmanuel Macron – Xinhua English.news.cn

(Original Title: Li Qiang Meets with French President Emmanuel Macron)

Xinhua News Agency, Paris, June 22 (Reporter Zheng Mingda and Liu Fang) On the afternoon of June 22 local time, Premier Li Qiang met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

On the afternoon of June 22 local time, Premier Li Qiang met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Jingwen

Li Qiang first conveyed President Xi Jinping’s cordial greetings to President Macron. Li Qiang said that Mr. President paid a successful visit to China not long ago. President Xi Jinping had in-depth exchanges with you and reached a series of strategic consensus, drawing a blueprint for the development of China-France relations. My visit to France aims to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and to have in-depth discussions with the French side on strengthening China-France cooperation.

Li Qiang pointed out that China, France, and China and Europe each have their own advantages, and they should further strengthen cooperation. While deepening cooperation in traditional fields such as nuclear energy and aerospace, they should tap the potential for cooperation in emerging fields such as environmental protection, digital economy, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing, so as to achieve mutual benefit and win-win cooperation. win. China encourages Chinese enterprises to invest in France. French companies are welcome to share China‘s development opportunities.

Li Qiang said that both China and France are permanent members of the UN Security Council and are responsible major countries, sharing a common strategic view and an overall view. China is willing to continue to strengthen communication and coordination with France in international affairs, support each other’s beneficial initiatives, jointly respond to global challenges, and promote world peace and stability.

Macron happily recalled his successful visit to China in April this year, and asked Li Qiang to convey his sincere greetings and heartfelt thanks to President Xi Jinping. Macron welcomed Li Qiang’s visit to France and his attendance at the New Global Financing Compact Summit, saying that France attaches great importance to France-China relations, adheres to the one-China policy, and is willing to work with China to strengthen mechanisms for France-China strategic dialogue, high-level economic and financial dialogue, and high-level people-to-people and cultural exchanges. Coordinate and deepen cooperation in the fields of aerospace, nuclear energy, agriculture and food. Chinese enterprises are welcome to invest in France and expand cooperation in emerging fields such as green environmental protection and new energy. In a world full of challenges, France and China should adhere to effective multilateralism, promote the unity of the international community, improve global governance, and promote the resolution of global issues.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukrainian crisis and other international issues of common concern.

Wu Zhenglong and others attended the meeting.

Straight News: The two-day New Global Financing Compact Summit kicked off in Paris today, attended by Chinese Premier Li Qiang and other leaders from many countries. Mr. Guan, what is your outlook for the Chinese participation in this meeting?

Special commentator Guan Yao:On the 21st, Premier Li Qiang of the State Council arrived in France by chartered plane after his visit to Germany, and delivered a speech at Paris Airport, praising France as a big independent country. This is obviously the most important external evaluation of the host country, and it is also the national direction that France has been pursuing.

When French President Macron returned to France after his visit to China, he accepted an exclusive interview with French and American media on his special plane, which caused an uproar on both sides of the Atlantic, and even some Eastern European countries on the European continent launched a siege to him. The reason why Maronke is considered to have stabbed the hornet’s nest is because he emphasized in the interview that France and even Europe cannot be vassals of the United States. On the Taiwan issue, they should adhere to the European position, European interests, and maintain strategic autonomy and independence. Therefore, under the unprecedented changes in a century, even if it is a major European country, it is actually quite difficult and difficult to truly maintain its independence and truly achieve strategic autonomy.

From this perspective, France’s success in initiating the New Global Financing Compact Summit is also a renewed effort to uphold the independence of major powers. The summit was of a very high standard. In addition to the host, leaders from many countries including Brazilian President Lula, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Chinese Premier Li Qiang attended the meeting. U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen was also invited to attend. In his speech at the summit today, French President Emmanuel Macron once again called on relevant countries, multilateral institutions, and non-governmental organizations to substantially increase financing support for poor countries in addressing the climate change crisis and poverty alleviation. The French Finance Minister has made it clear that the fund-raising target for climate change response funds of international multilateral financial institutions will be raised to US$200 billion.

In his speech at the Paris airport yesterday, Li Qiang specifically pointed out that China-France relations have maintained a high level of development and have always had global significance beyond the bilateral scope. The high-level participation in the New Global Financing Compact Summit also sends a clear signal for this, giving strong support to the host, and continuously opening up new growth space for Sino-French and Sino-European cooperation with a positive attitude to jointly address global challenges and multilateral issues.

Of course, this is also Li Qiang’s first appearance at an international multilateral summit since he took office as premier. What the prime minister of a major country will say and how he will interpret China‘s proposals are also the focus of attention of the international media.





Li Qiang Attends the Sino-French Business Dinner and Delivers a Speech

Straight News: When Li Qiang attended the Sino-French business dinner on Wednesday, he put forward three proposals on Sino-French cooperation, and once again emphasized the need to jointly maintain the security and stability of the global industrial and supply chains. What does this mean?

Special commentator Guan Yao:I have noticed that Li Qiang put forward a three-point proposal on Sino-French cooperation to maintain the security and stability of the global industrial and supply chains, which was placed at the top of the list. In fact, in Germany, the first stop of the European tour, the prime minister of a major country has repeatedly emphasized this. It is no exaggeration to say that maintaining the stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain is the biggest concern of the prime minister of a major country and the top priority of his first foreign trip. . Whether Li Qiang met with German Chancellor Scholz, presided over a dialogue meeting, or even face-to-face with German industrial giants, he emphasized this point. It can be expected that during the meeting with French President Macron or the Prime Minister in these two days, Premier Li Qiang will also focus on conveying China‘s position.

A background that needs to be emphasized is that just as Li Qiang was visiting Europe, the European Commission also released a 14-page new trade proposal on Tuesday. Although the proposal did not explicitly mention any specific country or name China, the proposal According to the interpretation of the American and Western media, the “country implementing the military-civilian integration policy” in the article is generally regarded as China. This is generally regarded as the EU’s promotion of the so-called “de-risking” of China, with the aim of “containing” China‘s acquisition of key technologies. Seek the latest layout to manage “economic dependence” on China. According to the analysis of the “New York Times”, fundamentally speaking, this is also the European Union’s intention to follow the United States and seek to impose restrictions on China in sensitive markets and high-tech fields at the cost of its own strategic autonomy.

Therefore, in this regard, the prime ministers of major powers especially emphasize this priority agenda, which is to do work on Europe. As the US media analysis pointed out, in terms of important economic relations with China, the largest EU economies, including Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands, are not eager to accept Brussels’ potentially destructive intervention at this stage. The EU trade draft was concocted in accordance with the so-called “de-risk” thinking of European Commission President von der Leyen. It was also after von der Leyen’s call that “de-risking” has become a hot phrase in the US and Western policies related to China. I have noticed that the prime minister of a major country made a convincing explanation to the European side of what is truly “de-risking” during his first foreign visit.





Freighter data map

Straight News: So in the eyes of the prime ministers of major powers, what are the real risks?

Special commentator Guan Yao:I have noticed that the phrase “derisk” also appears in the dialogue between the Chinese and German chancellors and German industrial and commercial giants. German Chancellor Scholz emphasized that Germany has no intention of “decoupling”, but hopes to reduce risks. Berlin hopes to diversify its trading partners and is committed to expanding economic ties with Asia and other regions.

In this regard, the prime ministers of major countries responded clearly that if decoupling is carried out in the name of de-risking, or if discriminatory policies are targeted at certain countries, this is against the principle of marketization and the rules of fair competition. Li Qiang said that he believes that friends in the German industry will not regard China as a risk, nor will they agree to the so-called de-risking of China.

In Li Qiang’s view, the real risk is non-cooperation, and the real insecurity is non-development. The prime minister of a big country even used his “personal user experience” to say that many Chinese people use Siemens X-ray machines for medical examinations, and no one will feel insecure. He also gave an example when he was in charge of Shanghai. The cooperation has continued to bring huge returns. Therefore, Li Qiang emphasized, don’t easily exaggerate the “economic dependence” element, let alone label it as unsafe.

In fact, do you see China as an adversary or a partner? The common people in Europe have already come to a conclusion on this. The survey, published earlier this month by the European Council on Foreign Relations, is the conclusion of one of its largest surveys of more than 6,000 people across 11 EU member states. Most Europeans still view China primarily as “a necessary partner,” the survey showed. Yana Puglielin, one of the co-authors of the survey report, interpreted this. Von der Leyen, who advocates “de-risking”, actually has a view closer to the Biden administration, but mainstream European public opinion agrees more with Macron and with China. is a “strategic and global partner”.

Source of this article: Xinhua News Agency client

