Li Qiang Presides Over Executive Meeting to Implement Flood Prevention and Disaster Relief Measures

Li Qiang, Premier of China‘s State Council, chaired an executive meeting on August 8th to discuss and implement the instructions given by General Secretary Xi Jinping regarding flood prevention and disaster relief efforts. The meeting focused on the current situation of flood control and disaster relief and discussed measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected people, as well as post-disaster recovery and reconstruction work.

Due to the recent impact of typhoons and heavy rainfall, some areas have suffered severe flood disasters. The meeting acknowledged the need for swift action in emergency repairs and restoration efforts, with a particular emphasis on the living security of the affected people. These requirements set a fundamental path forward and provide strong motivation for the ongoing work of flood control and disaster relief.

The meeting highlighted that the current flood season is still ongoing, with the possibility of further typhoons and heavy rainfall in the later period. The tasks of disaster relief and post-disaster restoration and reconstruction remain challenging. All regions and departments were urged to prioritize the well-being and safety of the people, taking necessary measures in flood prevention, emergency rescue, and disaster relief. Special attention should be given to key areas, implementing detailed flood control and rescue plans, and taking proactive measures to prevent secondary disasters. The meeting called for intensified efforts in search and rescue operations to minimize casualties, ensuring that affected people have access to basic necessities like food, clothing, temporary shelter, clean water, and medical treatment.

Comprehensive environmental disinfection, sanitation, and epidemic prevention measures were also emphasized to prevent major outbreaks of disease in the aftermath of major disasters. The speedy restoration of crucial infrastructure such as roads, power supply, water supply, and communication facilities was emphasized to ensure the resumption of normal production and a return to regular daily life in the disaster-hit areas. Efforts should be made to support agricultural recovery, including the repair of damaged fields and facilities, increased supply of agricultural materials, and the organization of farmers to replant and remedy their crops. Urgent steps should be taken to rebuild and repair houses damaged by the disaster, ensuring that affected people have homes to move into before winter.

Additionally, the restoration and reconstruction of public facilities such as schools, hospitals, and nursing homes were prioritized, ensuring that students and residents affected by the disaster can resume their normal routines promptly. Long-term planning and construction of water conservancy and other infrastructure in the northern region were also emphasized to strengthen flood and drought prevention capabilities.

The meeting called on all relevant departments to provide increased support, swiftly allocate various disaster relief funds, and provide compensation and assistance in advance. Financial institutions were urged to provide credit support to businesses in disaster-stricken areas, especially small and micro enterprises, agricultural enterprises, and farmers. Insurance claims should be expedited, with efforts made to minimize the impact of flood disasters on economic and social development and people’s lives.

In conclusion, the executive meeting of the State Council, presided over by Premier Li Qiang, underscored the importance of taking immediate and comprehensive measures to address the ongoing flood disasters and ensure the safety and well-being of the affected people. The meeting also stressed the need for efficient post-disaster recovery and reconstruction efforts to restore normalcy in affected areas as soon as possible.