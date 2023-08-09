Li Qiang Presides Over State Council Meeting on Flood Control and Disaster Relief Measures

Li Qiang presided over the executive meeting of the State Council

August 8, Beijing – Premier Li Qiang of the State Council chaired an executive meeting on August 8 to implement the important instructions from General Secretary Xi Jinping on flood prevention and disaster relief. During the meeting, Li Qiang listened to the current report on flood control and disaster relief and discussed measures to ensure a successful response to floods, rescue operations, and post-disaster recovery and reconstruction.

The meeting acknowledged the severe flood disasters that have occurred in some areas as a result of recent typhoons and heavy rainfall. It emphasized the need for emergency repairs and restoration, with a particular focus on ensuring the living security of those affected. These clear requirements provide a solid foundation and strong motivation for ongoing flood control and disaster relief efforts.

The meeting highlighted the current flood season, noting that there is still a possibility of typhoon landfalls and local heavy rainfall in the coming days. The tasks of disaster relief and post-disaster restoration and reconstruction are daunting. As a result, all regions and departments are urged to fully implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions. The safety and well-being of the people must be the top priority, with a strong emphasis on flood prevention, emergency rescue, and disaster relief. Every effort must be made to protect lives, property, and maintain social stability.

Key focuses include strengthening research, judgment, and early warning systems, monitoring key areas with detailed flood control and rescue measures, and strictly preventing secondary disasters. The search and rescue of missing persons must continue with all possible efforts to minimize casualties. Ensuring the basic needs of affected people—including food, clothing, temporary shelter, clean water, and timely medical treatment—is of utmost importance. Comprehensive efforts to disinfect and maintain sanitation must be implemented to prevent major epidemics after major disasters.

Additionally, the restoration of infrastructure, such as roads, power supply, water supply, and communication facilities, should be accelerated. The mobilization and organization of the masses for self-help in production should also be prioritized. Ensuring market supply and stable prices, as well as restoring normal production and living conditions in disaster areas as soon as possible, is essential. Attention should be given to the restoration of disaster-damaged fields and agricultural facilities, with increased availability of agricultural materials and active farmer involvement in replanting and remedy efforts.

The meeting also stressed the importance of quickly initiating the restoration and reconstruction of disaster-damaged houses to allow affected individuals to return home or move into new homes before winter, ensuring a safe and warm winter for all. The restoration and reconstruction of public facilities, including schools, hospitals, and nursing homes, must be prioritized to enable every student affected by the disaster to start or return to school on time. Long-term planning and construction of water conservancy and other infrastructure in the northern region should be strengthened to improve the ability to respond to floods and droughts.

The meeting requested that all relevant departments increase their support and quickly allocate various disaster relief funds. Financial institutions should provide credit support for business entities in disaster-stricken areas, particularly small and micro enterprises, individual industrial and commercial households, agricultural and breeding enterprises, and farmers. Insurance claims should be expedited through a green channel, minimizing the impact of flood disasters on economic and social development and people’s lives.

As the flood season continues, the State Council, under the direction of Premier Li Qiang, remains committed to implementing effective flood prevention and disaster relief measures to protect the well-being of the people and ensure rapid recovery and reconstruction in affected areas.