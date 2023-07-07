Li Qiang Presides Over Symposium on Economic Situation: Focusing on Stabilizing Growth, Employment, and Risk Prevention

Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council and member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, recently presided over a symposium on the economic situation where he listened to the opinions and suggestions of experts and scholars. The symposium aimed to gather insights on the current economic situation and discuss strategies for effectively managing economic work.

During the symposium, various experts and scholars including Liu Shangxi, Luo Zhiheng, Tian Xuan, Huang Xianhai, Yuan Haixia, Qin Hailin, Lu Ming, and Zhao Wei shared their thoughts on the economic situation. They acknowledged the challenges and difficulties faced by the Chinese economy but also highlighted the favorable conditions and positive factors that have accumulated, instilling confidence in the prospects of China‘s economic development. The experts and scholars also proposed suggestions and solutions to address the issues in the economic operation.

After listening to the speeches, Li Qiang recognized the recovery trend of China‘s economy since the beginning of this year under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee. However, he also emphasized the complexity of the global political and economic situation and the impacts it has on China‘s development. Li Qiang emphasized the need for a comprehensive, dialectical, and long-term analysis and judgment of the economic situation, considering factors such as growth rate, structure, domestic and global trends, and current and long-term perspectives. He reiterated that the fundamentals of China‘s long-term economic growth remain unchanged and expressed confidence in promoting sustained and healthy economic development.

Li Qiang pointed out that China is currently in a critical period of economic recovery and industrial upgrading, with both structural problems and cyclical contradictions to be addressed. To achieve overall improvement in economic operation and promote high-quality development, Li Qiang stressed the importance of adhering to the general tone of seeking progress while maintaining stability, implementing the new development concept comprehensively, and accelerating the establishment of a new development pattern. He emphasized the need for targeted policy measures to stabilize growth, ensure employment stability, and prevent risks. Li Qiang also highlighted the significance of focusing on transformation, high-quality development, modern industrial system construction, national market construction, and coordinated regional development.

Li Qiang urged experts and scholars to utilize their professional advantages and provide constructive opinions and suggestions based on the country’s actual conditions. He emphasized the importance of understanding objective laws and development trends to contribute to promoting high-quality development.

The symposium was attended by Ding Xuexiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council, as well as Wu Zhenglong.

In related reports, Chinese high-level leaders have emphasized two “critical periods” when evaluating the economic situation. The symposium also highlighted the views of eight scholars who offered their insights and suggestions to the Prime Minister on current economic work.

The original article was published in the Shanghai Securities News, and it highlights Li Qiang's focus on stabilizing growth, employment, and preventing risks by introducing and implementing timely policy measures.