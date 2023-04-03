Home News Li Qiang: Three signs and three problems for China’s new premier 23 days into office – BBC News 中文
News

by admin
On March 30, at the Boao Forum for Asia held in Hainan Province, China, Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivered a speech less than three weeks after taking office. A glimpse into the new prime minister’s governing style.

The content of China‘s new prime minister’s speech was generally smooth and steady, and there were no golden sentences that rushed to the headlines of the media. However, there are still many words that reflect Li Qiang’s personal characteristics, which are beyond the habits of the Chinese political context. For example, he said that “in Asia, there must be no chaos or war” and so on.

During Li Qiang’s speech, there were many foreigners sitting in the audience, and they hesitated every time they applauded. One reason may be the delay caused by the translation, and the other reason may be that they hope to get a better understanding of the second-in-command in charge of China between the lines. .

23 days after taking office, what did Li Qiang’s words and deeds reveal?

According to the records of the Chinese government website, in the 23 days since he took office (as of April 2), Li Qiang has participated in 15 public activities related to the economy. If you read between the lines of his speeches, it is not difficult to find some clues that can reveal his ruling ideas. .

