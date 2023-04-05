British media reported today that since Li Qiang took over as Premier of the State Council of the Communist Party of China, he has released three signals and faced three difficulties. However, China‘s manufacturing industry is in decline, the job market is highly competitive, and “flexible employment” is also involving. Young people cannot find jobs, and workers over the age of 50 face the danger of being abandoned by society. The British “Financial Times” pointed out that the plight of Chinese workers poses a major challenge to the CCP’s so-called “common prosperity” and raises concerns about social unrest.

British BBC Chinese reported on April 3 that in the 23 days since he took office (as of April 2), Li Qiang has participated in 15 public events related to the economy. information.

The first signal is that as the new prime minister, Li Qiang has continued the trajectory of his predecessor Li Keqiang in many policies.

At the Boao Forum on March 30, Li Qiang stated that his predecessor Li Keqiang often talked about preventing and defusing major risks, maintaining the overall stability of financial operations, and “firmly keeping the bottom line of no systemic risk” if. When Li Keqiang took office just after the global financial tsunami, he was very sensitive to “risk prevention”. The frequent expressions of “Li Keqiang economics” such as “no stimulus measures” and “deleveraging” all mean this.

According to British media reports, at present, Li Qiang has no plans to change these directions.

The Boao Forum is considered to be Li Qiang’s first appearance on an international occasion after he became the Premier of the Communist Party of China.

The second signal is that Li Qiang mentioned cooperation in new fields such as digital economy and green economy in many diplomatic talks.

For example, on March 29, I met with Côte d’Ivoire’s Prime Minister Asch, on March 31, I met with Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez, on April 1, I met with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar, and on April 2, I met with Japanese Foreign Minister Lin Fangzheng. As a new engine for cooperation between the two parties.

Especially in the meeting with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on April 1, it was stated in more detail that the two countries should tap new potentials for cooperation in the fields of digital economy, artificial intelligence, e-commerce, etc., and build talent training exchanges, technology business incubation, joint research and development, The “full chain” cooperation model for industrial landing.

In addition, under the CCP’s big goal of fighting the economy, the “digital economy” has been regarded by the CCP government as an important engine for economic growth this year.

The State Council Information Office of the Communist Party of China held a press conference on the 6th “Digital China Construction Summit” on April 3.

According to the memorandum of the State Council Information Office, Sun Wei, the Innovation and High-Tech Development Department of the National Development and Reform Commission of the Communist Party of China, said that this year will strengthen China‘s digital economy by strengthening the construction of policies and systems and deepening international cooperation in the digital economy.

Sun Wei said that this year will vigorously promote the innovation and development of the digital industry and support platform companies.

Cao Shumin, deputy director of the State Internet Information Office of the Communist Party of China, said that China‘s digital economy is currently the second largest in the world and has become one of the main engines of economic growth. In 2022, the operating income of the electronic information manufacturing industry will reach 15.4 trillion yuan, and the software business income will exceed 10 trillion yuan for the first time, reaching 10.8 trillion yuan.

The third feature is that it will be further open to foreign investors.

British media reported that among the 15 events Li Qiang publicly participated in, 5 met with foreign dignitaries, 4 met with representatives of foreign entrepreneurs or institutions, spoke at an international forum (Boao), and investigated the construction of a free trade port in Hainan. The vast majority of public events. On these occasions, he basically advocated for foreign capital around two themes: China‘s development has injected great certainty into the uncertain world economy; China will optimize the business environment and further liberalize market access.

Li Qiang faces three major problems

According to the BBC Chinese report, the outside world generally believes that Li Qiang urgently needs to face three major problems.

The first is to rebuild the confidence of private enterprises.

Li Qiang’s so-called measure to rebuild the confidence of private enterprises was to persuade Alibaba founder Jack Ma, who disappeared from public view and went into exile overseas, to return to China.

In this regard, Chang Ping, a senior media person living in Germany, wrote an article saying that judging from the reaction of public opinion and the ups and downs of the stock market, “Ma Yun’s return to China” has indeed stimulated the market and released a signal that the authorities want to “engage in the economy”.

Still, Chang Ping doubts the stimulus will last.

Chang Ping wrote that over the past 40 years, China’s economy has been brought back to life by loosening the constraints on labor and entrepreneurs; China’s rapid economic development is due to China’s accession to the World Trade Organization, benefiting from international rules, global capital and Western science and technology.

As an entrepreneur involved in the financial field, Ma Yun was very good at criticizing the authorities before “going abroad”. He said: “China is not a financial systemic risk” and “China‘s finance basically has no system”.

Chang Ping pointed out that not only China‘s finance, but the entire Chinese economy “basically has no system” (system building). For such an economy, let alone one “Ma Yun” returning to China, as it did around 1949, how many “Ma Yun” returning to China together cannot stimulate economic development, but can only stimulate “anti-rightist” reform-through-labor farms and “myocardial infarction” . To establish an “economic system”, the first thing to solve is the problem of “Ma Yun going abroad”.

The second pressing issue is attracting foreign capital.

China‘s economy is a typical export-oriented economy with a high degree of dependence on foreign countries. Without the support of external market demand, foreign capital, and foreign technology, China‘s economy, especially the manufacturing industry, will be unsustainable.

In the 23 days after taking office, Li Qiang went to Hunan and Hainan provinces for research. In Hunan, the theme of his research was modern manufacturing, and he visited CRRC Zhuzhou Electric Locomotive, Changsha BYD Automobile, Lens Technology and other enterprises.

Li Qiang said that the foundation of China‘s economy lies in “the real economy, especially the manufacturing industry.”

However, after three years of strict “clearing” policies, especially the recent heightened tension in Sino-US relations, “making business very challenging”, foreign capital is discouraged from the Chinese market. Michael Hart, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in China (AmCham China), said that the attitude of American companies towards doing business in China is “more negative than it has been in a long time”.

According to the latest annual survey of more than 900 member companies of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, 55% of the majority of companies no longer regard China as one of the top three investment priorities. This is the first time this situation has appeared since the survey. Last year, the number of companies citing “uncertainty in bilateral relations” as their main challenge in China rose by 10 percentage points to 66%. At the same time, the number of companies that think China is less welcoming to foreign companies also increased to 49%.

Su Yue, chief China economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), said Li Qiang was trying to reassure private companies and foreign investors that the Chinese government would insist on developing private companies and welcoming foreign investment. But “even if Li Qiang emerges as a pro-business premier with a solid track record in Zhejiang and Shanghai, the lack of institutionalized measures means confidence won’t return immediately.”

According to the EU SME Centre, inquiries from small and medium-sized companies looking to enter China fell by about 18% last year compared with a year earlier.

What is particularly shocking to foreign investors is that while the CCP claims to welcome foreign investment, it arbitrarily arrests employees of U.S. and Japanese companies stationed in China.

Third, step over the so-called “middle-income trap”.

According to British media reports, Li Qiang’s special emphasis on “making the manufacturing industry bigger and stronger” seems to be related to his timing. When he took office, the trend of “decoupling” between China and the West in high-end manufacturing such as chips became more and more obvious. The CCP needs to continue to transform and develop the so-called “new engine” of the economy in order to get out of the “middle-income trap.”

In the past few decades, especially after joining the World Trade Organization (WTO), the CCP has used the demographic dividend to develop a large-scale low-level manufacturing industry, coupled with a large amount of infrastructure construction, and the economic aggregate has continued to rise. However, these “low-hanging The “fruit” has been picked, and industrial upgrading must be carried out to replace the old industries with high pollution and low efficiency through new industries with higher added value and higher efficiency.

British media reports believe that China is facing a middle-income trap at present, and whether it can overcome it has become one of the motifs of China‘s economy.

Although Li Qiang tried to revive the confidence of private enterprises and make the manufacturing industry “bigger and stronger”, due to the decrease in demand for Chinese products in foreign markets, Chinese foreign trade companies could not get orders, factories closed down one after another, workers lost their jobs one after another, and signs of social unrest began. appear.

According to the data released by Caixin Media and research company Markit on Monday (April 3), China’s general manufacturing PMI was 50.0 points in March, falling significantly from the eight-month high in February to the dividing line between growth and contraction. The growth rate of production weakened during the month, and the volume of new export business contracted again.

The previously released official PMI data also fell back.

According to data jointly released by the National Bureau of Statistics of the Communist Party of China and the Federation of Logistics and Purchasing last Friday (March 31), the official manufacturing PMI recorded 51.9 in March, 0.7 percentage points lower than the previous month.

The decline in the manufacturing industry has made it difficult for the already depressed job market to “return to life”.

Nikkei reported on April 2 that in China, due to the continued weakness in the labor market and the severity of the economic recession, the occupation of temporary drivers has become a hot spot for people to compete for.

A man in Shenzhen who wanted to become a driver for a ride-hailing app was frustrated by his inability to secure a place online to take a qualification test, and lodged a complaint with the city government in early March.

The unemployment rate in urban areas was 5.6 percent in February, up 0.1 percentage point from a year earlier, according to China‘s National Bureau of Statistics. Factory output has stalled, meaning manufacturing is not hiring, with job seekers opting instead for temporary workers.

In the industrial city of Dongguan, a man in his 30s surnamed Qin started working as a part-time driver in February.

The report said that in recent years, more and more Chinese young people have been unable to find normal employment and can only engage in so-called “flexible employment” jobs, whether it is transporting passengers or delivering meals. In big cities, 40% of drivers were born in the 1980s and another 30% were born in the 1990s, according to the China Urban Public Transport Association.

Due to the “involution” of the job market, even young people are unemployed in large numbers, while workers over the age of 50 face the danger of being abandoned by society.

Li Cungui, a 54-year-old migrant worker, joined hundreds of middle-aged and elderly job seekers in Majuqiao, a suburb of Beijing, at 5:30 a.m. on a weekday, the Financial Times reported on April 2.

Mr. Li, from a village in Hebei, said he had no choice but to find a temporary job, leaving full-time jobs to young people.

Under the CCP, China‘s unequal social safety net and large gaps in rural and urban pensions have forced retirement-age migrant workers to keep working, many in low-paying jobs to make ends meet.

“China (the CCP) is paying a huge social and economic price for leaving elderly migrant workers without care,” said Wang Dan, chief economist at Hang Seng Bank’s China branch.

Migrant workers, the driving force behind China‘s becoming the world‘s factory, are getting old. The number of migrant workers over the age of 50 more than doubled to 80 million in the decade to 2021, official data showed, while workers in other age groups fell 16%.

British media reported that their plight poses a major challenge to the Beijing authorities’ “Common Prosperity” campaign, raising concerns about social unrest.

However, employers are reluctant to accept aging workers. Job vacancies have fallen faster than China‘s working-age population as dynamic zeroing policies and a crisis in the real estate sector stifle economic activity. Meanwhile, the gloomy outlook for the global economy and reduced demand for exports to China has prompted many companies to cut staff.

Factories across China limit the age of job applicants to 40 or younger. Majuqiao’s recruitment agency said low-skilled workers over the age of 45 had “zero” chances of getting full-time positions.

A labor agency in Majuqiao said: “Why hire a 50-year-old to fill a factory floor when there are many 30-year-olds who can get the job done faster and at the same cost?”

Unable to obtain full-time manufacturing jobs, many older workers have turned to harsh industries, especially construction.

A survey of migrant workers in Inner Mongolia by China‘s National Bureau of Statistics last June found that almost half of respondents over the age of 50 worked in construction, compared with 15 percent of those under 30.

Chen, who owns a vocational training center in southwestern Sichuan province, said he was reluctant to recruit students over the age of 50, who he said had a hard time passing the state-mandated written test necessary for companies to receive government subsidies.

For many migrant workers, these challenges persist well into their 60s, and even into their 70s. Inadequate social security, combined with little savings, keeps many retirement-age workers on the job, often in temporary, low-paying jobs.

Official Chinese figures show that less than a quarter of migrant workers, many of whom work informally, have ever paid social security. Most receive rural pensions of less than 200 yuan a month, a fraction of wages in factories or construction.

“I plan to work until I die. I don’t want to be a burden to my family,” said a 61-year-old cement worker surnamed Wang.

