Li Shangfu delivered a speech at the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Singapore, June 4 (Reporter Cai Shuya) On June 4, State Councilor and Defense Minister Li Shangfu made a speech on the topic of “China‘s New Security Initiative” at the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue.

Li Shangfu pointed out that President Xi Jinping proposed a global security initiative, advocating a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security concept, and contributed Chinese wisdom to addressing international security challenges. China has successfully embarked on the path of Chinese-style modernization, injected strong impetus into promoting common development, made important contributions to maintaining world peace, and played a positive role in improving global governance. China is willing to work with all parties to strengthen the awareness of the Asia-Pacific community of shared future, promote the healthy development of regional security cooperation, and strive to build an open, inclusive, transparent and equal regional security cooperation architecture.

Li Shangfu emphasized that Taiwan is China‘s Taiwan, how to solve the Taiwan issue is the Chinese people’s own business, and no external forces are allowed to intervene. The DPP authorities “seeking independence with foreigners” and external forces “using Taiwan to control China” are the biggest troublemakers in changing the status quo across the Taiwan Strait. If someone dares to separate Taiwan from China, the Chinese military will not hesitate in the slightest, will not be afraid of any opponent, and will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity no matter what the price is.

Li Shangfu also expounded China‘s position on the South China Sea issue and Sino-US relations.