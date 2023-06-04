Home » Li Shangfu delivered a speech at the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue – Xinhua English.news.cn
News

Li Shangfu delivered a speech at the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
Li Shangfu delivered a speech at the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue – Xinhua English.news.cn









</p> <p>Li Shangfu delivered a speech at the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue – Xinhua English.<a data-ail="1065094" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >news</a>.cn
news.cn/2021detail/css/detail.css”/> news.cn/2021detail/css/detail-sanwu.css”/>


Xinhua News Agency, Singapore, June 4 (Reporter Cai Shuya) On June 4, State Councilor and Defense Minister Li Shangfu made a speech on the topic of “China‘s New Security Initiative” at the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue.

Li Shangfu pointed out that President Xi Jinping proposed a global security initiative, advocating a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security concept, and contributed Chinese wisdom to addressing international security challenges. China has successfully embarked on the path of Chinese-style modernization, injected strong impetus into promoting common development, made important contributions to maintaining world peace, and played a positive role in improving global governance. China is willing to work with all parties to strengthen the awareness of the Asia-Pacific community of shared future, promote the healthy development of regional security cooperation, and strive to build an open, inclusive, transparent and equal regional security cooperation architecture.

Li Shangfu emphasized that Taiwan is China‘s Taiwan, how to solve the Taiwan issue is the Chinese people’s own business, and no external forces are allowed to intervene. The DPP authorities “seeking independence with foreigners” and external forces “using Taiwan to control China” are the biggest troublemakers in changing the status quo across the Taiwan Strait. If someone dares to separate Taiwan from China, the Chinese military will not hesitate in the slightest, will not be afraid of any opponent, and will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity no matter what the price is.

See also  Association: Delivery bottlenecks for mobile homes have eased

Li Shangfu also expounded China‘s position on the South China Sea issue and Sino-US relations.

[error correction]


[Responsible editor: Liu Yang]


010020030300000000000000011108691129668339

You may also like

When Ding Xuexiang inspected the preparations for the...

Municipality of Hernandarias produces food derived from soybeans

More than 400 teachers in Santa Marta have...

83-year-old driver crashes into van and is injured

SHOT LOADED WITH CONTRABAND CIGARETTES BURNED UP NEAR...

He has been making the skirt of the...

Train crash in Eschede 25 years ago: Hundreds...

Cerro Porteño receives the champion Libertad in its...

The stupefied Colombians | The New Century

Test ELAC BS 404 compact speakers – they...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy