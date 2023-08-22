Li Shangfu Meets with Commander of UAE Air Force to Discuss Strengthening Cooperation

China‘s State Councilor and Defense Minister, Li Shangfu, held a meeting with Ibrahim, Commander of the UAE Air Force and Defense Air Force, in Beijing on August 22. The meeting aimed to discuss the bilateral cooperation between the two countries’ militaries.

During the meeting, Li Shangfu highlighted the significant growth of China-Arab relations, thanks to the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Mohammed. He expressed his satisfaction with the fruitful exchanges and cooperation between the two militaries in various fields. In particular, the air forces of China and the UAE have established a strong partnership over the past years, enriching the overall relationship between the militaries. Li Shangfu further emphasized China‘s willingness to continue deepening the cooperation between the two air forces.

Ibrahim, on the other hand, expressed the Arab side’s commitment to strengthening and expanding cooperation with China, specifically within the air forces. The UAE is keen on consolidating the existing partnership and promoting further development between the two countries.

The meeting between Li Shangfu and Ibrahim signifies the ongoing efforts to enhance military ties between China and the UAE. Both sides have shown their willingness to strengthen cooperation across various sectors, including defense and aviation. This cooperation is expected to contribute to the overall growth and development of the China-Arab relationship.

