Li Shangfu Meets with Congo (DRC) Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 27 (Reporter Mei Changwei) State Councilor and Defense Minister Li Shangfu met with Congo (DRC) Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Bemba in Beijing on May 27.

Li Shangfu said that President Xi Jinping and President Tshisekedi reached a series of important consensus on the development of bilateral relations in the next stage, pushing China-Congo relations to a new level. In recent years, the cooperation between the Chinese and Congo militaries in various fields has continued to deepen and become more solid. The Chinese side will continue to provide assistance to the national defense and army building of Congo, and further improve the quality and efficiency of cooperation.

Bemba thanked China for its support to Congo’s national defense and army building. He said that the Congo military is willing to support each other and strengthen cooperation with China, so as to jointly promote the in-depth development of the friendly and cooperative relations between the two militaries.