Li Shangfu signed a memorandum of understanding to open a defense high-level hotline with Singapore

01.06.2023



China and Singapore on Thursday laid the groundwork for a hotline for defense leaders. Singapore is a close partner of the United States in Asia. The signing of the memorandum comes as Beijing partially suspends high-level talks with Washington.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) On Thursday, Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu and Singaporean Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen signed a memorandum of understanding, committed to the establishment of a high-level hotline between the defense leaders of the two countries.

A statement issued by Singapore stated that this high-level call is very important for enhancing bilateral understanding and mutual trust.

Li Shangfu, who was appointed as Minister of Defense in March this year, visited Singapore for the first time since taking up his duties, and consulted with a series of officials on global and regional security affairs. Singapore said the defense ministries of the two countries interacted regularly through bilateral and multilateral exercises, adding that Lee’s visit underscored the longstanding cordial and friendly relationship between the two countries.

At the same time, Singapore is a close military and economic partner of the United States. The signing of the memorandum to establish a direct telephone link comes amid tensions between Washington and Beijing.

In March, Li Shangfu also set up a hotline with the Ministry of National Defense of Japan to strengthen communication and avoid accidents in tense areas.

Refusing to meet with the US Secretary of Defense

On Sunday, Li Shangfu is expected to address defense officials, diplomats and state leaders at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.But he declined to meet with U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin during the period. Austin will speak at the Shangri-La Dialogue conference on Saturday.

The friction between China and the United States includes not only the United States‘ support for Taiwan, the United States shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon, but also the United States‘ direct sanctions on Li Shangfu personally. The relevant sanctions were part of Washington’s package of measures against Russia.Implemented against Li Shangfu in 2018 for his involvement in China’s purchase of fighter jets and anti-aircraft missiles from Moscow。

The sanctions against Li Shangfu mean that he will not be able to conduct business in the United States, but the United States says this does not affect official dialogue with him.

Earlier this month, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said,Reject Austin’s offer to talk in Singapore, because the United States ignores China‘s concerns and artificially creates obstacles. “The U.S. side should take concrete actions to show sincerity, correct mistakes, and create necessary conditions for communication and exchanges between the two sides.” He did not directly mention sanctions or other matters.

(Associated Press)

