Li Xi Stresses Implementation of Xi Jinping’s Inspection Requirements for State-Owned Enterprises

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and leader of the Central Inspection Leading Group, emphasized the importance of in-depth study and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important deployment requirements for inspection work during the mobilization and deployment meeting of the second round of inspection work of the 20th Central Committee.

During the meeting, Li Xi discussed the need to promote high-quality development of state-owned enterprises through powerful and effective political inspections. He emphasized the importance of studying and implementing the important deployment requirements of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee on inspection work, summarizing and applying the experience from the first round of inspections.

Li Xi highlighted the need for a more energetic state of mind and more scientific and pragmatic measures to promote the in-depth development of political inspections. He urged the inspected party organizations to conscientiously perform their functions and responsibilities and firmly support the “two establishments” and “two establishments” with practical actions to achieve “two safeguards”.

Li Xi also emphasized the need to strengthen overall planning, organization, and implementation to complete the second round of inspection tasks with high quality. He called for strengthening theoretical arming, maintaining the correct political direction of inspection work, and conducting inspections in accordance with regulations, disciplines, and laws. Li Xi also stressed the importance of cooperation with other departments and the analysis of common and deep-seated problems that restrict the high-quality development of enterprises.

Jiang Xinzhi, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and a member of the Central Inspection Leading Group, announced the appointment and division of tasks of the leaders of the second round of inspections of the 20th Central Committee.

This mobilization and deployment meeting signifies the Party’s commitment to promoting the comprehensive and strict governance of the Party and ensuring the high-quality development of state-owned enterprises under the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping. The second round of inspections will play a crucial role in identifying and addressing issues, promoting accountability, and strengthening the party organizations’ performance of their responsibilities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

