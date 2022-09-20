Li Xiaoping, member of the Standing Committee of the Jiaxing Municipal Party Committee and Minister of the United Front Work Department, and his party went to the kindergarten of Jiaxing Municipal Government to carry out teachers’ day condolences



On September 7, Li Xiaoping, member of the Standing Committee of the Jiaxing Municipal Party Committee and Minister of the United Front Work Department, Qi Hailong, deputy director of the Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee, Wang Yongcai, director of the Municipal Office Affairs Center, and Hui Zhengyi, the deputy director of the Municipal Office Affairs Center, came to Jiaxing Municipal Office Kindergarten to carry out a teacher’s day visit and condolence activity. The teachers sent festive blessings and gifts, and extended cordial greetings to the hard-working teachers.

Minister Li Xiaoping and his party watched the initiation ceremony, outdoor activities and indoor area activities of the children accompanied by Guo Hongxia, the director of the municipal kindergarten. The children showed themselves freely in the game and participated in the planning, preparation and interpretation independently. Minister Li appreciated With the creativity and investment of the children, he affirmed the careful cultivation of the teachers and said: “You have worked hard to cultivate such good children in such a good environment!”

On behalf of the Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, Minister Li extended holiday greetings and heartfelt wishes to all teachers and educators, affirming that the kindergarten will continue to adhere to the concept of scientific education and quality education, focus on cultivating children’s comprehensive quality, and hope that children will grow up healthily. In the end, Minister Li Xiaoping and his entourage shook hands cordially, had an in-depth conversation with the teachers who were fighting on the front line of education, and sent condolences.

This condolence has made the whole school staff and children feel the care of the party and the government for the cause of early childhood education. With the care and support of leaders at all levels, the teachers of the kindergarten will continue to adhere to the “child-oriented” principle and continue to improve The quality of children lays the foundation for the life-long development of children.