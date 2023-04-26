Li Yanhe, editor-in-chief of Taiwan’s “Eight Banners Culture” Publishing House, was arrested in Shanghai, and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council responded_Hangzhou Net

Li Yanhe, editor-in-chief of Taiwan’s “Eight Banners Culture” Publishing House, was arrested in Shanghai, and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council responded

People’s Daily Online: On the morning of April 26, the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council held a regular press conference in the press conference hall. The spokesperson answered reporters’ questions on recent cross-strait hot issues.

Taiwan TVBS reporter: First question, the Taiwan Mainland Affairs Council said that “Yang Zhiyuan is not guilty and should be released back to Taiwan as soon as possible.” What is the response from the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council? Second question, it is reported that Fu Cha (Li Yanhe), editor-in-chief of Taiwan’s “Eight Banners Culture” Publishing House, was arrested in Shanghai. What is the response from the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council?

Zhu Fenglian: The first question, we have notified you just now. The Wenzhou People’s Procuratorate approved the arrest of Yang Zhiyuan on suspicion of secession. The case is under further processing. Relevant departments handle cases in strict accordance with the law and fully protect the legal rights of criminal suspects.

Second question, it is understood that Li Yanhe is under investigation by the national security agency on suspicion of engaging in activities endangering national security. Relevant parties will protect their legitimate rights and interests in accordance with the law.