Tips from FT Chinese Website: If you are interested in more content of FT Chinese Website, please search for “FT Chinese Website” in the Apple App Store or Google Play, and download the official application of FT Chinese Website.

At the end of February 2023, economist Li Yining passed away at the age of 92. His death has sparked many discussions in the economics circle. As a benchmark of the reform era, an era seems to have really gone with him.

“Old Peking University”

Li Yining was born in Yizheng City, Jiangsu Province in 1930. He studied in the best middle schools at that time, such as Shanghai Nanyang Model Middle School, Hunan Yali Middle School, and the Affiliated Middle School of Jinling University. He also developed a hobby of ancient poetry that accompanied him throughout his life. In 1951, he was admitted to the Department of Economics of Peking University. After graduating in 1955, he stayed at the school to work and teach. It is said that he did not stop taking classes until 2016.

Li Yining spent more than half a century of his life at Peking University. He was the Director of Economics at Peking University and the first Dean of Guanghua School of Management at Peking University. He has served on many important committees. In the early 1950s, Peking University’s Department of Economics could be said to be star-studded, not only locally trained economists, but also many returnees from Europe and the United States, such as Luo Zhiru, Chen Daisun, Zhou Binglin, Zhao Naichuan, Chen Zhenhan, Xu Yuzhan and other famous scholars. Li Yining published his thesis “The New Face of Polish Economy” within one year of enrollment, and later translated “Herzen and Ogarev’s Economic Viewpoints” and other monographs. When he graduated, Chen Zhenhan, acting dean of the Department of Economics of Peking University at the time, was a doctor of Harvard University.

In extraordinary times, Western economics once fell silent. Like many people, Li Yining also experienced the darkest moments before and after the Cultural Revolution. Before he graduated, he was involved in the anti-revolutionary movement because of reading anarchist books and periodicals. In addition, many of his teachers were also involved in various movements. He was also called “the rightist who slipped through the net.” After graduation, it was difficult to stay in school, and his study and research were interrupted many times, but fortunately, he did not give up his research. He himself is very diligent. Even in the dark and rainy days, he sits on the bench in the economic reference room of Peking University and organizes and collects foreign economic history materials as an assistant to Professor Zhou Binglin. From the end of the 1950s to the beginning of the 1960s, Li Yining translated more than 2 million words, hosted the magazine “Foreign Economic Trends” and wrote more than 90% of the articles, introducing Keynes, Schumpeter, Hayek, Hicks Waiting for someone to think.

At Peking University, Li Yining had access to the best economics education and resources in China at that time, which made him no stranger to Western economics theories. In addition, he had two years of accounting experience before going to university, and he continued to manage accounts when he was transferred to the lower levels in the late 1950s. Accounting is an industry that economists Xue Muqiao and Gu Zhun have worked in, which makes him more directly aware of corporate practice and the real world economy.

After the end of the 1970s, with the spring breeze of the times, Western economics gradually returned, and Li Yining’s academic research was increasingly valued, and he was given a wide range of teaching opportunities. He finally became an associate professor at the age of 49. It was too late. At that time, it was actually a common situation for many middle-aged scholars who came back. It can be said that this belated recognition just shows the plight of research at that time and his persistence in academics.

Unbalanced Chinese Economy

In my book “Xu Jin’s Economic Thinking Course”, I once quoted the economist Zhao Xiao to classify Chinese economists at different stages: the first generation is Zhuo Jiong, Gu Zhun, Sun Yefang, Xue Muqiao, etc., and the second generation is Wu Jinglian , Liu Guoguang, Ma Hong, Yu Guangyuan, Li Yining, Dong Fufeng, etc.; third-generation economists include financial officials Zhou Xiaochuan, Lou Jiwei, Wu Xiaoling, Li Jiange, etc.; representatives of scholars include Fan Gang, Wei Jie, Liu Wei, Zhong Pengrong, a group of economists such as Watson, He Jiacheng, Zhou Qiren, Song Guoqing, etc. of the Institute for Economic Reform in the early years, as well as representatives of “returnees” Lin Yifu, Zhang Weiying, Yi Gang, etc.; the fourth generation was active at the end of the last century, mostly the first Three generations of students, mainly active in the industry.

When Li Yining talked about his academic views, he once asked himself and answered: “Among the several books you have written on the current Chinese economy, which book do you think best reflects your academic views?” I will Answer him like this: “This is the “Unbalanced Chinese Economy” before us.”

The reason why “Unbalanced Chinese Economy” is so important is actually related to the background of the times at that time. The reforms that started in the marginal areas at that time, such as the promotion of the agricultural contract system, the rise of township enterprises, and the establishment of special economic zones, were of great significance. However, this was always an addition. After entering the stage of urban reform, it meant stock reforms, and the road to reform was even more difficult. for difficult. How should a planned economy turn into a market economy step by step? At that time, there were two main ideas in the reform debate, that is, the reform plan centered on price reform, and the reform plan centered on ownership reform. Li Yining obviously supports the latter. He once said, “The failure of China‘s economic reform may be due to the failure of price reform, but the success of China‘s economic reform must depend on the success of ownership reform, that is, the success of enterprise reform.”

In fact, the breakthrough in price reform at the end of the 1980s did trigger a wave of panic buying, and even led to a series of economic and political consequences, making the economy and society difficult at home and abroad. However, the implementation of shareholding reforms in state-owned enterprises launched in the 1990s not only partially rewritten the predicament, but also changed the situation. many aspects of China‘s economy.

Li Yining wrote this book for three years. He proposed this theory in a speech in 1986, submitted the manuscript at the end of 1988, and published it in 1990. Li Yining’s “Unbalanced Chinese Economy” is an academic monograph focusing on China, so he values ​​it the most. The so-called economic disequilibrium, in his view, can be divided into two categories, “The first type of disequilibrium refers to the disequilibrium under the condition of imperfect market, and the second type of disequilibrium refers to the disequilibrium under the condition of imperfect market and the lack of interest constraints and budget constraints of enterprises. disequilibrium”. China‘s economy is in the second category, and we should try our best to transition to the first category, and then try to reduce the degree of internal imbalance in the first category.

In an unbalanced economy, there are various rigidities. Correspondingly, the difficulty in adjusting China‘s industrial structure is related to the short-termization of enterprises, management departments, and social behavior. Where is the way out? “In China‘s current unbalanced economy, the deepening of economic reform is very necessary.” Li Yining also emphasized that new systems and policies are prone to “institutional transformation”, which is mainly due to the irregularity of institutional innovation and the personal expectations of enterprises and residents. changes, market imperfections, and so on.

Thirty years have passed, and these debates seem to be far away, but Li Yining’s thinking does not seem to be outdated. Frankly speaking, if we look at the standards of overseas academics, the contribution of the old batch of Chinese scholars is more in the sense of enlightenment and practice than innovation in the academic sense, but if we look at the impact, the contributions of these Chinese economists , not the seven treasure towers in the ivory tower, but actually affect the lives of more than one billion people. In this sense, they have made great contributions.

“Liguo” sees reform

Li Yining was one of the first economists to put forward the concept of shareholding system reform, known as “Li Shareholding”. Compared with slogans such as price reform and market reform, shareholding system reform is actually the most difficult, because the resistance is the greatest, both the public and the top have objections, and it has actually touched the foundation of the economy and society, that is, the issue of property rights. A company is the smallest economic entity and the most microscopic unit, and its property rights system is actually the most unavoidable and most sensitive issue in the economy.

It was under repeated appeals by Li Yining and others that China’s shareholding system reform began to test the waters in the mid-to-late 1980s, breaking the debate over the surname “capital” and “she” and transforming from a contract system to a joint-stock system; after that, a large number of companies emerged, It can also be described as the driving force behind China‘s economic take-off. On the other hand, it was not until the 15th National Congress of the 1990s that the name of the mixed ownership system was rectified, and the Chinese securities market was officially opened. Up to now, not only private enterprises, foreign enterprises, and state-owned enterprises have formed a tripartite confrontation, but almost everyone can start a company.

During this process, Li Yining published quite a few controversial sayings, such as “the theory that the poor hate the rich” and “the theory that pretty girls marry first” in the reform of state-owned enterprises. Repairing the plank road of state-owned enterprise reform, secretly crossing the old warehouse of privatization”, some people blame him for various chaos in the securities market, or because of his family wealth, it has sparked disputes over whom economists speak for. These debates were a sensation at the time, but looking back, time will eventually prove that Li Yining is in the forefront of the times in most cases.

In 2013, when talking about reforms in the past 35 years. Li Yining commented, “My evaluation criterion is whether the reform is irreversible.” Because of this, he believes that there are three most successful reforms, “One is the reform of the rural household contract responsibility system; the other is the reform of the shareholding system of state-owned enterprises. And the securities market formed on this basis; the third is the rise of the private economy. These three big stones were thrown into the water, splashing layers of waves. Since then, China‘s economy can no longer be calm.”

Time has passed, China‘s reform and opening up has come to a crossroads again, re-examine Li Yining’s ideological heritage, what can we reflect on?

After Li Yining became famous, he is considered to have mentored many of China‘s best students, many of whom have also entered the center of power in China. When Li Yining is mentioned today, many people will think of his students, especially those in politics. However, Li Yining’s contribution goes far beyond this. He has a very special status in the Chinese economics circle. He can be said to be a link between the past and the future. He is also a key figure who introduced Western economics into China after the reform and opening up and guided the practice of reform.

The reform may be reversed, but the teacher’s morality lasts forever. Chinese people always talk about the succession of teachers and orthodoxy. Li Yining has been in Peking University for many years, and his greatest achievement is actually to enlighten many latecomers. I chatted with many scholars, and many of them mentioned Li Yining’s help in their personal study and study career, even though these people were just ordinary college students, not even Peking University students. When people mentioned Li Yining in the past, they would never forget that he had many high-ranking officials and students, several of whom were even extremely high-ranking ministers. But what we can’t forget is that the enlightenment facing the public is also very important. The greatest effect of teaching and educating people is still in the academic circle. This is precisely the duty that Li Yining has never neglected. It is also the reason why he is respected by the academic circle. He has always emphasized that he does not want to be an official. , just want to be a scholar.

As one of his students commented, “As a school, the preciousness does not lie in its external beauty, or even in its possession of intellectual wealth, but in its inner strength, a tradition that can last forever. This This tradition will not be interrupted by the replacement of knowledge, because it has transcendent value and has the ability to recreate the wealth of knowledge.”

The meaning of the university lies in this, and the meaning of the husband lies in this.Note: This article only represents the author’s personal opinion, referring to Li Yining’s related works and interview materials. Xu Jin recently published “General Courses of Economics Masters”, readers WeChat ashes-18