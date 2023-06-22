Home » Li Yugang’s Speech Held at the Autonomous Region Party Committee Theme Education Work Promotion Meeting-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network
News

Li Yugang's Speech Held at the Autonomous Region Party Committee Theme Education Work Promotion Meeting June 22, 2023

　　News from this website (Song Shuang, reporter from Inner Mongolia Daily Social Media)On June 21, the autonomous region party committee theme education work promotion meeting was held in Hohhot.

Li Yugang, member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region, head of the Organization Department, deputy leader of the Thematic Education Leading Group of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region, and director of the office Li Yugang attended and delivered a speech.

The meeting emphasized that the theme education in our district is in good shape and has achieved remarkable results, and it has now reached a critical stage of in-depth advancement. All participating units should study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions when he inspected Inner Mongolia as an important content and priority content, and organize and guide party members and cadres to clarify the direction, find responsibilities, find tasks, and find methods. It is necessary to focus on and do two major things well, to ensure that investigation and research seek truth and results, solve problems and solve practical problems to see results, inspect and rectify strictly and strictly, organize leaders to increase pressure and increase efforts, and promote thematic education to go deep and solid, and strive to be first-class . It is necessary to implement the important requirements of learning and correcting the style, focus on solving the problems of “three excesses, three excesses, and three slownesses”, support the “two establishments” and achieve “two maintenances” with practical actions.

