[NTDTV, Beijing time, September 10, 2022]Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China, visited Vladivostok and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This place was originally Vladivostok, a Chinese territory. After the Russian occupation, it was renamed Vladivostok, which means “conquering the East”.

On September 7, Russia held the 7th International Economic Forum in Vladivostok, the Far East, with only a few officials from Asian countries participating. However, Li Zhanshu led a large delegation to the meeting and announced at the forum that he would launch “all-round cooperation” with Russia.

On the same day, Putin, who came to attend the meeting, also met with Li Zhanshu. Putin mentioned the importance of the China-Russia strategic partnership and said he looked forward to meeting Xi Jinping at the SCO meeting next week. Li Zhanshu thanked Putin for his telegram of condolences to the earthquake-stricken area in Sichuan, and said he was “deeply inspired” after listening to Putin’s speech at the International Economic Forum.

In response to this meeting, international public opinion has paid attention to China and Russia “holding together to keep warm” in the confrontation with the West, and Li Zhanshu’s visit to Russia “preparing” for the meeting between Xi Jinping and Putin next week. But some netizens were particularly concerned about the location of the meeting.

Vladivostok, formerly known as Vladivostok, was originally a territory of China. After it was ceded to the Russian Empire by the Qing Dynasty in 1860, it was changed to the Russian name “Vladivostok”, which means “conquer the East” or “control the East”. .

Some netizens on Twitter said that Chinese officials felt “humiliated” to meet Putin here? Some Twitter friends replied: “This is how sincere is shown.” “When will the CCP have a face, there is no shame in even having a face!”

Another netizen said: “Putin receives guests on Chinese territory, which is a great shame! But the Chinese Soviet is not Chinese, and will be returned to Russia sooner or later. The national map of the Republic of China includes these places, and one day it will take back from Russia what belongs to the Republic of China. territory.”

In 1860, the Qing government successively signed unequal treaties such as the Sino-British Beijing Treaty and the Sino-Russian Beijing Treaty. According to these treaties, Kowloon and the New Territories in Hong Kong were ceded to Britain, and places such as Vladivostok were ceded to Russia. After the CCP seized power, it recovered Hong Kong from the United Kingdom, but because of its “revolutionary friendship” with the Soviet Union, it did not recover Vladivostok from the Soviet Union.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, the CCP continued to support Russia in terms of public opinion, economy and diplomacy, despite the opposition of Europe and the United States, and continued to strengthen military cooperation with Russia.

Jiang Zemin sold 40 pieces of Chinese land in Taiwan to Russia

After Jiang Zemin, the former leader of the Communist Party of China, came to power, he visited Russia in 1991 and 1994, and signed the Agreement on the Eastern Sector of the Sino-Russian Boundary and the Agreement on the Western Sector of the Sino-Russian State with the then Russian President Boris Yeltsin. On December 9, 1999, Jiang Zemin and Yeltsin signed the “Protocol on the Narrative of the East and West Sections of the Sino-Russian Boundary” (referred to as the “Protocol”). In July 2001, Jiang Zemin revisited Moscow and signed the “Sino-Russian Good-Neighborliness and Friendship Treaty” with then-President Vladimir Putin, affirming the border between the two countries in the form of a treaty. These agreements were signed in secret, and the domestic people have been kept in the dark. The Chinese did not know the content of the agreements until the Russian side issued an announcement.

The “Protocol” signed on December 9, 1999, the People’s Daily only had a brief introduction of more than 100 words on the 11th of that month. The “Protocol” completely negated the Sino-Russian border equality treaty between China and Russia during the Kangxi period of the Qing Dynasty, the “Nerchinsk Treaty”, and recognized the Sino-Russian unequal treaty that was rejected by the Republic of China and successive Chinese governments. Not only that, the “Protocol” also permanently assigned a large area of ​​territory occupied by Tsarist Russia without a contract to Russia.

After the agreement was signed, Jiang Zemin, in his capacity as the chairman of the Military Commission, ordered the CCP’s border troops to retreat, leaving 500 kilometers undefended.

These treaties signed by Jiang Zemin acquiesced to the nine unequal treaties signed by the Tsar and the Manchu Qing, including the Treaty of Aigun and the Treaty of Beijing, which caused China to permanently lose about 1.6 million square kilometers of land (excluding Outer Mongolia). , equivalent to the total area of ​​the three northeastern provinces, and equivalent to dozens of Taiwan. It includes several large blocks, one is the “Waixing area” south of the Outer Xing’an Mountains and north of Heilongjiang, covering more than 600,000 square kilometers; the other is the “Wudong area” east of the Ussuri River, including 400,000 square kilometers of Vladivostok The third is the Tannu Ulianghai area, 170,000 square kilometers; the fourth is Sakhalin Island, 76,400 square kilometers.

