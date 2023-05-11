Li Zuofeng attended the kick-off meeting of the topic of “Give full play to the advantages of connecting the river and the sea to accelerate the development of the modern logistics industry”

Contribute CPPCC wisdom and strength to accelerate the development of modern logistics industry

All media news from Yueyang Daily (Reporter Zhou Xiaoping)On May 10, Li Zuofeng, chairman of the CPPCC and secretary of the party group, presided over the kick-off meeting of the project “Give full play to the advantages of Tongjiang Dahai to accelerate the development of the modern logistics industry”, emphasizing that we must seriously study the problem on the basis of the good foundation and good momentum of the modern logistics industry in our city. Accelerate the development of the modern logistics industry to contribute to the wisdom and strength of the CPPCC, and promote the modern logistics industry to enhance its advantages, make up for its weaknesses, and develop its strengths and weaknesses. Liu Tiejian, vice chairman of the CPPCC, and Li Fengbo, secretary general of the CPPCC, attended.

Li Zuofeng pointed out that the modern logistics industry is a basic, strategic and leading industry supporting the development of the national economy. As the only open city along the Yangtze River in Hunan that connects the river to the sea, Yueyang’s logistics industry is not particularly leading in the Yangtze River Basin and in the province. This meeting is not only a research meeting, but also a promotion meeting. The purpose is to provide decision-making reference for the municipal party committee and the municipal government to accelerate the development of the modern logistics industry with practical and effective suggestions.

At the beginning of this year, the main leaders of the municipal party committee personally asked the CPPCC to carry out research on the topic of “giving full play to the advantages of connecting the river and the sea to accelerate the development of the modern logistics industry”. Li Zuofeng requested that the members of the research group should attach great importance to their thinking, and pay close attention to the research of the research topic. The research should be carried out from the bottom of the heart, comprehensively, systematically, in-depth and meticulous sorting out of the logistics industry in the city, look at some problems that people have not seen, think more about factors that people have not thought of, and use facts and data to objectively reflect the situation and problems . The results must be efficient and high-quality. The members of the research group include leaders of competent departments, senior experts and professors, presidents of industry associations, and CEOs of leading companies. The CPPCC has arranged for two committees with the strongest professional capabilities to undertake the task together. Everyone should be full of confidence in the topic, live up to expectations and trust, provide accurate and specific countermeasures and suggestions, and submit a “high-score answer sheet” as scheduled and with quality.

The meeting introduced the relevant situation of the topic. Before the meeting, members of the research team successively inspected the Xujiaqiao Comprehensive Logistics Park Project, Hunan Provincial Port Group Co., Ltd., and Chenglingji Xingang Port Logistics Park (multimodal transport) project.