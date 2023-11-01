Liability of companies for statements made by employees on social media

Under certain conditions, anti-competitive behavior by individual employees and agents can lead to claims for removal and injunctive relief against their employers or clients. However, it is not always clear at first glance whether actions by employees and representatives, such as statements on social media, are of a business nature or just of a purely private nature. We take current case law as an opportunity to present the risks of companies being liable for their employees in this article.

I. Statements by employees on social media

If employees of a company express themselves publicly on social media, this can also lead to problems or other consequences for the respective company. On the one hand, there can be a risk of reputational damage if, for example, an employee publicly distributes criminal or otherwise illegal content. On the other hand, from a legal perspective, the company can also be liable for statements and other content made by the employee – even if these are distributed via the employee’s private social media channel.

With regard to fair trade law, the law against unfair competition (UWG) provides for such liability of companies for the actions of their employees Section 8 Paragraph 2 UWG expressly provides for this.

II. UWG liability of companies for employee statements

Anyone who carries out an impermissible business activity is subsequently liable Section 8 Paragraph 1 Sentence 1 UWG for elimination and, in the event of a risk of recurrence, for injunctive relief.

If fair trade violations are committed in a company by employees or agents (e.g. external service providers), this claim for injunctive relief and removal is directed not only against these actors, but also against the owner of the company in question (Section 8 Para. 2 UWG). This means that actions, including statements, made by employees and service providers can be attributed to the companies for which they work, so that these companies are liable for them. This does not apply to claims for damages.

However, according to the wording of Section 8 Paragraph 2 UWG, a company’s liability for removal and omission only applies to legal violations by its employees and agents that they carry out “in a company”, i.e. not outside the company, for example in the private sector. However, in practice, the distinction between what is private and what is company-related is quite difficult, especially when the actions that are problematic from a fair trade perspective take the form of statements on public social media channels with a wide reach.

III. Higher Regional Court of Hamburg: Denigration of employees is not a violation of competition law

1. The facts

In a case by the Hamburg Higher Regional Court (judgment of August 31, 2023 – Ref. 5 U 27/22), a company and a competitor each offer various consulting services for companies in the digital sector in Germany. An employee of one company then posted to a group of Facebook friends as part of a discussion among private contacts. The posting read as follows:

“The B. brothers have already received several criminal charges for these and some other methods.”

The competitor addressed with this statement warned the competitor’s company, the later defendant, for violating the UWG. The competitor was of the opinion that this statement by the defendant’s employee was an untrue statement of fact, which the defendant made on the basis of Section 8 Paragraph 2 UWG is to be attributed. The aforementioned criterion that the act in question must be carried out “in a company” should be interpreted particularly broadly.

Ultimately, the legal dispute went to the courts, including the appeal court before the Hamburg Higher Regional Court.

2. The court’s decision

The court rejected the company’s liability for the problematic statements made by its employee in this case.

There is already no act by the employee that violates fair trade law, which follows the defendant competitor Section 8 Paragraph 2 UWG could be attributed. The prerequisite for the company to be liable for employees and agents is that they themselves have committed a violation of fair trade regulations. The argument for this is the wording in Section 8 Paragraph 2 UWG, which states that in the respective constellations the claim for injunctive relief and removal is “also” justified against the owner of the company. The attribution according to Section 8 Paragraph 2 UWG does not apply if the claim under Section 8 Paragraph 1 UWG did not arise against the employee or agent (e.g. due to the lack of a business act or due to permissible defense).

Although the employee’s statement on Facebook represents an untrue statement of fact, it cannot be established that the employee was acting in a business-like manner. According to the legal definition in Section 2 Paragraph 1 No. 2 UWG, a business act is any behavior by a person for the benefit of his own or another company, during or after a business transaction, that is related to the promotion of the sale or purchase of goods or services or is objectively related to the conclusion or performance of a contract for goods or services:

According to the court, this feature of the objective connection is to be understood functionally and presupposes that, when viewed objectively, the act is aimed at promoting sales or purchases by influencing the business decisions of consumers or other market participants. The question of whether an act is primarily this Promotion or other goals must be assessed based on an assessment of the entire circumstances of the individual case. If the act primarily serves goals other than influencing business decisions and if it only has a reflexive effect on promoting sales or purchases, then it does not constitute a business act In any case, the actions of private individuals do not constitute a business act if, when viewed objectively, they do not primarily serve the goal of promoting the sale or purchase of products. In order to attribute the actions of employees of a company, it is not necessary that they have a Companies have been assigned a significant function for independent, responsible fulfillment and they “represent” the company to a certain extent. Rather, it is sufficient that they appear externally as representatives or agents.

Against this background, the court did not consider the employee’s statement to be a business transaction. When looking at the overall circumstances objectively, in the court’s view the employee’s statement was not intended to promote the sale or purchase of products by influencing the business decisions of market participants. From the perspective of an objective observer, it was a purely private statement that served solely private purposes. What was particularly crucial was that the Facebook account was otherwise primarily used privately, which can be seen from the other postings. This should not be seen differently because the Facebook account was not set to private but was accessible to everyone. There are also no visible economic interests on the part of the employee, which could potentially turn his comments into a business transaction.

the essentials in brief

In principle, companies are also liable for actions by employees and agents (= service providers) that violate unfair competition law, for elimination and – if there is a risk of repetition – for injunctive relief. However, this only applies to business actions that employees or agents carry out “in the company”. The main difficulties here are Determination of when it is a business action and when it is a non-business, i.e. private, action. The distinction between business and private is not always easy to make, especially when it comes to actions in public, such as on social media channels.

