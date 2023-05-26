Liang Huiling emphasized the implementation of the leadership and contracting mechanism to ensure service guarantee, support the development and growth of enterprises, and promote industrial revitalization

Implement the leadership package alliance mechanism, do a good job in service guarantee, support the development and growth of enterprises, and boost the revitalization of the industry

News from our newspaper on the 25th (Reporter Xue Liwei and Xu Jiaqian) From the 24th to the 25th, Liang Huiling, deputy secretary of the provincial party committee and governor, combined with the theme education and the work arrangement of Baolian, conducted in-depth research on Baolian enterprises in Harbin. She emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously implement the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, carry out in-depth study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, implement the working mechanism of leading cadres at all levels to entrust enterprises, continue to optimize the business environment, and do their best to Good service guarantee, helping enterprises solve practical difficulties and problems with heart and soul, supporting the development and growth of enterprises, and providing strong support for the revitalization, development and modernization of Longjiang.

High-tech enterprises are knowledge-intensive and technology-intensive economic entities and an important force for technological innovation. Liang Huiling successively came to Harbin Institute of Technology Satellite Laser Communication Co., Ltd., Harbin Jiuzhou Group Co., Ltd., Harbin Hailinke Information Technology Co., Ltd., Harbin Harbin Ship Navigation Technology Co., Ltd., walked into the enterprise exhibition hall and production workshop, and learned about technology research and development, production Operations and marketing. She emphasized that it is necessary to implement the innovation-driven development strategy in depth, increase scientific and technological research and development efforts based on national strategic needs, and vigorously promote key core technology research to achieve high-level technological self-reliance and self-improvement. It is necessary to strengthen the transformation and implementation of scientific and technological achievements, build scientific and technological business incubators and industrial acceleration centers, and promote the application of innovative technologies and the derivative development of industries. It is necessary to strengthen the upstream and downstream support of the industrial chain, use leading enterprises to drive the development of industrial clusters, and boost industrial revitalization. It is necessary to empower industrial development with the digital economy, accelerate digital industrialization and industrial digitization, and open up a new track for high-quality development with technological innovation. It is hoped that enterprises will strengthen external cooperation, complement each other’s advantages, combine strengths, and accelerate the realization of large-scale operations.

In Laocunchang Liquor Industry Co., Ltd., Liang Huiling inspected the intelligent brewing and packaging of liquor, and affirmed the company’s digital and intelligent management practices. She emphasized that there are only backward technologies, backward management and backward products, but no backward industries. It is necessary to promote the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries and revitalize them through technological transformation, talent introduction, and marketing. In Harbin Uni-President Enterprise Co., Ltd., Liang Huiling learned about the production and sales of instant noodles, and hoped that the company would expand its market and improve its market competitiveness.

During the investigation process, Liang Huiling emphasized that we must always adhere to the “two unwavering” and “three unchanged”, fully support and serve private enterprises to become stronger, better and bigger, and promote the healthy and high-quality development of the private economy. It is necessary to further optimize the working mechanism of leading cadres and joint ventures, unblock the “fast track” for service companies and the “green lane” for problem solving, and effectively promote the resolution of the joint venture’s demands. It is necessary to continue to optimize the business environment, promote the implementation of preferential policies for enterprises, create a better environment for the high-quality development of enterprises, and provide better services.

Zhang Yazhong and responsible comrades from relevant departments participated in the investigation.