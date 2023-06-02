Liaocheng, Shandong: Wheat covered with Longhuang “Three Summers” agricultural machinery is busy harvesting-Chinanews.com

On June 2, in Liuzhai Village, Xinfa Street, Chiping District, Liaocheng City, Shandong Province, a farmer drove a harvester to harvest wheat. (UAV photo) Photo by Ma Hongkun

On June 2, in Liuzhai Village, Xinfa Street, Chiping District, Liaocheng City, Shandong Province, farmers took advantage of the fine weather to rush to harvest wheat.Photo by Ma Hongkun

On June 2, in Liuzhai Village, Xinfa Street, Chiping District, Liaocheng City, Shandong Province, a farmer drove a harvester to harvest wheat. Recently, 850,000 mu of wheat in Chiping District has entered the harvest period one after another. Local farmers seized the fine weather to step up harvesting to ensure that the grains were returned to the warehouse. It is understood that during the production period of “Three Summers”, Chiping District of Liaocheng City increased the dispatch of agricultural machinery and invested more than 10,000 sets (sets) of various agricultural machinery, including 1,670 wheat harvesters, and introduced more than 400 cross-regional operation machines from other places. .