Liaoning added 5 local confirmed cases and 114 local asymptomatic infections yesterday

Securities Times Network News, from 0 to 24:00 on September 1, 5 new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia were reported in Liaoning Province, of which 2 cases were reported in Shenyang City (both from asymptomatic infections were converted into confirmed cases), and 3 cases were reported in Dalian City. (including 1 case from asymptomatic infection to confirmed case); 114 new cases of local asymptomatic infection, including 112 cases reported in Dalian City, 1 case in Benxi City, and 1 case in Tieling City; 3 new cases imported from abroad Asymptomatic infections were reported by Shenyang City. 4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 imported from abroad were cured and discharged; 1 case of local asymptomatic infection and 2 cases of imported asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation.