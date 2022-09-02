Home > News > Current Events
Liaoning added 5 local confirmed cases and 114 local asymptomatic infections yesterday
2022-09-02 08:53
Source: Securities Times Network
Author: Song Tenghu
Securities Times Network News, from 0 to 24:00 on September 1, 5 new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia were reported in Liaoning Province, of which 2 cases were reported in Shenyang City (both from asymptomatic infections were converted into confirmed cases), and 3 cases were reported in Dalian City. (including 1 case from asymptomatic infection to confirmed case); 114 new cases of local asymptomatic infection, including 112 cases reported in Dalian City, 1 case in Benxi City, and 1 case in Tieling City; 3 new cases imported from abroad Asymptomatic infections were reported by Shenyang City. 4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 imported from abroad were cured and discharged; 1 case of local asymptomatic infection and 2 cases of imported asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation.
Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.
2022-09-02