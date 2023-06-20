Liaoning and Nagqu establish a cooperation mechanism for tourism aid to Tibet Liaoning and Nagqu establish a cooperation mechanism for tourism aid to Tibet

Release time: June 20, 2023

Source of information: Liaoning Daily

On June 18, the 5th China Tibet Tourism and Culture International Expo held a press conference to introduce the basic situation and achievements of this Tibet Expo. This year’s Tibet Expo has achieved fruitful results in investment promotion, with a total of 7 strategic cooperation agreements signed, 60 project investment contracts signed, and an agreed investment of 53.183 billion yuan. The Tibet Tourism Marketing Promotion Conference held at this Tibet Expo signed a total of 6 tourism industry cooperation agreements and 1 cultural industry cooperation agreement. The development of Tibet’s cultural tourism industry has injected new vitality. Among them, Liaoning and Nagqu signed an agreement to establish a cooperation mechanism for tourism assistance to Tibet.

According to reports, the establishment of a tourism aid cooperation mechanism between Liaoning and Nagqu aims to further deepen the work of Liaoning’s “Tourist Aid to Tibet”, give full play to the advantages of resources such as manpower, intelligence and material resources aided by the Liaoning Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and closely carry out cooperation between Liaoning Province and Tibet. The cultural and tourism exchanges and blending activities in Nagchu, Tibet will prosper the cultural and tourism markets of the two places, and promote the high-quality tourism routes of the two places.

According to the cooperation agreement, the two parties will carry out cooperation projects such as mutual construction of cooperation mechanism, mutual creation of brand image, mutual integration of cultural and tourism activities, mutual promotion of marketing promotion, mutual performance of culture and art, and mutual sharing of cultural and museum resources, so as to comprehensively promote the culture and tourism of Liaoning and Naqu. in-depth cooperation and exchanges.

