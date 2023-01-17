[The Epoch Times, January 16, 2023]On January 15, an explosion and fire broke out at Haoye Chemical Factory in Panjin, Liaoning, killing at least 2 people, 12 missing, and 34 injured. The flames at the scene were fierce, mushroom clouds of thick smoke rose, and there were ruins around.

On the 16th, the official of Panshan County, Panjin City, Liaoning Province stated that at 1:25 pm on the 15th, the alkylation unit of Panshan County Haoye Chemical Co., Ltd. in Panjin City exploded and caught fire during maintenance. The accident has caused 2 deaths, 12 missing, 4 seriously injured and 30 injured.

On the 16th, related topics were listed on the hot search lists of Baidu and Weibo in mainland China.

The online video showed that after the explosion, there were ruins around, the scene was violently lit, and thick smoke like a mushroom cloud rose. Nearby houses were badly damaged, with decorations scattered all over the place.

The video shooter said: “My god, I was scared to death. Haoye exploded, Haoye exploded.” “Oh my God.”

On the 15th, “Beijing News“‘s “Emergency Call” reported that Zhang Hui, deputy general manager of Haoye Chemical in charge of safety, said that before the incident, an alkylation unit pipeline leaked and caught fire. As of 5 o’clock in the evening on the 15th, Because some chemical raw material pipelines could not be closed, the fire was still burning.

“Red Star News” reported on the same day that at around 5:30 p.m. on the 15th, the staff of the Panjin government duty room said that the fire at the scene had not yet been extinguished. At 6:00 p.m., a resident near the Panjin Haoye chemical factory said that many friends said that the windows in their homes were blown up. In the afternoon, the local government notified the prevention of secondary explosions and asked to evacuate as much as possible. When evacuating, they saw more than a dozen ambulances rushing to the scene.

According to the report, a local resident of Panjin said that he heard the explosion 40 kilometers away from Panjin, and felt the vibration clearly.

According to the official website of Panjin Haoye Chemical Co., Ltd., the company was established in May 2012 with a registered capital of 550 million yuan. It currently has 2,500 employees.

Responsible Editor: Xiao Lusheng#