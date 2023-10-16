Liaoning Excels at China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition, Winning Best Creative and Best Display Awards

Liaoning Province Showcases Rich Cultural and Tourism Resources at China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition

October 16, 2023 – The 2023 China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition took place in Guilin City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region from October 13 to 15. Liaoning Province made an impressive appearance with key cultural and tourism institutions and enterprises, organized by the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism.

The China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition is a highly influential international tourism exchange platform in the China-ASEAN region. This year’s event, themed “Joining hands with mountains and rivers, starting a journey together,” aimed to showcase the latest achievements in the development of the tourism industry between China and ASEAN countries. It also sought to promote deeper and wider exchanges and cooperation in the tourism industry between the two regions.

During the exhibition, exhibitors from Liaoning Province actively participated in promotion meetings, visited the province’s exhibition areas, and took the initiative to engage in publicity efforts. Through various channels, locations, and levels, they extensively interacted and collaborated with exhibitors and local tourism agencies. The goal was to promote Liaoning’s abundant cultural and tourism resources, introduce the province’s new tourism slogan “Mountains and Seas, Liaoning, Land and Liaoning,” and showcase Liaoning’s high-quality tourism routes. Additionally, they aimed to attract tourists from across the country and ASEAN countries to visit Liaoning.

This gave Liaoning Province the opportunity to publicize its favorable tourism policies and business environment. The focus was on cooperation in various travel options such as chartered flights, chartered trains, self-driving tours, study tours, business conferences, awards ceremonies, major events, and investment inspections. Negotiations and discussions were held to enhance collaboration and bring tourists to Liaoning.

Liaoning Province, located in the world‘s “golden latitude zone of ice and snow,” enjoys a long winter snow period with abundant and soft snow. The region is suitable for outdoor ice and snow sports due to its favorable temperatures. As a significant part of the exhibition, Liaoning Province held the 2023 Liaoning Winter Culture and Tourism Promotion Event, titled “Visit Liaoning in the Best Winter Season.” The event focused on promoting ice and snow tourism exchanges and cooperation between Liaoning and Guangxi provinces. The promotional activities included various winter-themed events in representative cities like Shenyang, Dalian, Benxi, Jinzhou, Liaoyang, and Huludao. Local tourism associations, travel agents, and scenic spots expressed their willingness to collaborate, and the promotion meeting also launched the “Guangxi Cultural Tourism Experts Travel to Liaoning” event.

The efforts exerted by Liaoning Province did not go unnoticed, as their pavilion won the Best Creative Award and the Best Display Award at the exhibition. Liaoning is the only province, other than the host city Guangxi, to win both awards simultaneously.

The overall success of Liaoning Province’s presence at the China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition showcases the province’s commitment to promoting its rich cultural and tourism resources. The ongoing collaboration between Liaoning and Guangxi provinces in ice and snow tourism further strengthens ties and opens doors to more prosperous opportunities for both regions.

Editor-in-Charge: Zhang Jingyu

Share this: Facebook

X

