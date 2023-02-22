The scene of the press conference.Photo courtesy of Liaoning Provincial Procuratorate

People’s Daily Online, Shenyang, February 21 (Wang Siwen) On the morning of the 21st, the Liaoning Provincial Procuratorate and the Liaoning Provincial Women’s Federation jointly held a press conference, notifying the province’s procuratorial organs and the Women’s Federation of the cooperation in carrying out special activities for the judicial assistance of women and children in difficulty situation, and issued the “Implementation Measures on Strengthening the Judicial Assistance of Difficult Women and Children” and 7 typical cases.

At the press conference, the relevant person in charge of the Tenth Procuratorate Department of the Liaoning Provincial Procuratorate introduced the judicial assistance work of the procuratorial organs in the province in recent years, especially the rescue of women and children in need. Since 2018, Liaoning’s procuratorial organs have handled a total of 2,346 judicial assistance cases, benefiting 2,783 people in need and distributing more than 58.01 million yuan in judicial assistance. In the work of judicial assistance for women and children in need, the Provincial Procuratorate and the Provincial Women’s Federation have strengthened their cooperation. With the strong support of the Provincial Department of Finance and various social assistance units, in the past two years, the province’s three-level procuratorates have helped 1,195 women in need , issued 25.3634 million yuan of national judicial aid, and took other assistance measures for 936 people.

During the process of carrying out judicial assistance, the procuratorate actively strengthened cooperation with departments of education, civil affairs, human resources and social security, poverty alleviation and development, medical security, trade unions, the Communist Youth League, Women’s Federation, Disabled Persons’ Federation, and provincial veterans’ affairs to unify and standardize the assistance work process and establish And improve the connection mechanism between judicial assistance and social assistance, form a 1+N work force, the field of prosecutorial judicial assistance has been continuously expanded, covering family members of murder victims, low-income parties in rural areas who have been impoverished and returned to poverty due to the case, military family members, minors, disabled persons people and families of women and children in need.

The relevant person in charge of the Women’s Federation of Liaoning Province also introduced the “Implementation Measures on Strengthening the Judicial Assistance of Difficult Women and Children” formulated by the Provincial Procuratorate and the Provincial Women’s Federation. A “green channel” is opened for the aid recipients, and the designated procuratorial personnel are given priority to handle it; when the women’s federation investigates marriage and family conflicts and disputes, receives and handles women and children’s rights protection complaints, and visits and cares for women and children who are in difficulty, it finds that it is under the jurisdiction of the procuratorial organ. Clues, as clues for judicial assistance, are transferred to the procuratorate in a timely manner; after the procuratorate has completed judicial assistance cases for women and children in difficulties, the relevant information is transferred to the Women’s Federation. Educational guidance, employment training and other social assistance work; the procuratorial organs regularly return visits to women and children in difficulties who have received judicial assistance, check their living conditions and the benefits of relevant assistance policies and measures, and establish a monitoring account for women and children in difficulty in conjunction with the Women’s Federation , dynamically track the implementation of assistance and assistance measures, and improve judicial assistance and social assistance and assistance work files.