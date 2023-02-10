In the first year of implementing the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, the Liaoning Provincial Federation of Trade Unions conscientiously implemented the spirit of the provincial party committee’s economic work conference, and took promoting the realization of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs as the biggest political task at present, and held party group meetings and party members and cadre meetings Deployment and launch, with the attitude of a decisive battle at the beginning, reflect the implementation of the central decision-making deployment and the work requirements of the provincial party committee into specific actions to promote new breakthroughs in revitalization and development.

Gathering efforts to implement the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, the Provincial Federation of Trade Unions combined the work requirements of the provincial party committee and the actual situation of the trade union itself, actively benchmarked and compared tables, and clarified 10 specific tasks. The first is to launch and implement the special action of ideological propaganda of employees for three years and three years of hard work in the trade union system of the province to boost the spirit, unite people’s hearts, and guide the majority of employees to contribute to the implementation of the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs; the second is to organize the ” Implement the labor competition with the theme of “Comprehensive Revitalization and New Breakthrough Three-Year Action”, guide employees to play a better role as the main force in the construction of major projects and major projects, stimulate employees’ labor enthusiasm and creative vitality, and contribute to the realization of high-quality development; the third is to organize The province’s employee skills competition promotes the improvement of employee skills and quality, focuses on the needs of enterprise development and technological innovation, cultivates more high-skilled talents, promotes key core technology breakthroughs, promotes the transformation of employee technological innovation achievements in Liaoning enterprises, and demonstrates in promoting technological self-reliance and self-improvement Greater responsibility and action; the fourth is to carry out the activity of thousands of trade union cadres entering the enterprise. The provincial, municipal and county-level trade union cadres accurately meet the needs of enterprise employees, go deep into the grassroots, enter the enterprise, enter the project site, and get close to the employees. Solve problems and do practical things for enterprise employees; fifth, strengthen the services of central enterprises in Liaoning, improve the working mechanism of normalized contact and service for central enterprises in Liaoning, and support the high-quality development of central enterprises in Liaoning; sixth, increase policy support and focus on service structure adjustment The “three big articles” fully support the development of small and medium-sized technology-based enterprises, implement the trade union fund rebate policy, and promote the construction of employee innovation studios. Private enterprises and foreign enterprises are competing to show new achievements in the development; Seventh, precise implementation of assistance and assistance for needy workers, deepening trade unions to promote employment services, improving the normal support mechanism for families of needy workers, effectively solving practical problems for employees, and taking more measures to benefit the people’s livelihood Eighth is to strengthen service guarantees, actively and steadily promote the construction of county and district workers’ cultural palaces, and promote the construction of employee service platforms such as shared employee homes, labor union outdoor labor service stations, and workshop activity stations with high quality , improve the quality of service positions, and create a characteristic brand of the employee’s home in the new era; the ninth is to comprehensively strengthen the construction of trade union organizations and cadre teams, establish a clear orientation of grasping the grassroots, improve and improve the trade union work system that connects with a wide range of service employees, and continue to expand including large-scale Workers with new employment forms including truck drivers will build and join unions, continuously expand the effective coverage of grassroots trade union organizations, improve the competition mechanism for trade union cadres, strengthen the awareness of “competing to learn and surpassing, and striving for the first position”, and build high-quality professional trade unions The cadre team will take the initiative to fulfill its responsibilities in the comprehensive implementation of the three-year action of revitalizing new breakthroughs; the tenth is to strengthen the promotion of advanced and typical tree selection, and vigorously promote the spirit of model workers, labor spirit, and craftsman spirit.

The Provincial Federation of Trade Unions actively organized and carried out the theme demonstration and publicity activities of “study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and contribute to the implementation of three-year actions for comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs” in the province’s trade union system, strengthen the ideological and political guidance of employees, and establish a schedule every two months The working mechanism, strengthen overall coordination, project, list, and engineering to promote the implementation of various tasks, take the opportunity of promoting the annual activities of trade unions in counties and districts as an opportunity, the leadership team will take the lead, lead the subordinates, go down to the grassroots, enter the enterprise, and solve problems. In the state of speeding up and sprinting, we will contribute to winning the “Liaoshen Campaign” for the revitalization of Northeast China in the new era and the revitalization of Liaoning.