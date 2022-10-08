On October 7, Li Lecheng, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Governor and Secretary of the Provincial Government Party Group, presided over the enlarged meeting and executive meeting of the Provincial Government Party Group, earnestly studying and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s recent important speech, and studying and deploying the Provincial Government in accordance with the work requirements of the Provincial Party Committee focus on work.

The meeting pointed out that during the National Day, relevant departments in all parts of the province thoroughly implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection tour in Liaoning, strengthened responsibilities, and paid close attention to the implementation of work. order, the overall social situation is generally stable. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held, and it is very important to do a good job in preventing epidemics, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring safety. The whole province’s government system must resolutely implement the important requirements of “the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and the development must be safe” from a political perspective, and it is the responsibility of defending the country, being responsible for defending the country, and conscientiously defending the country. Create a stable and healthy economic environment, a social environment of national security and public security, and a clean political environment. It is necessary to efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, coordinate development and safety, consolidate responsibility and focus on safe production, resolutely prevent the occurrence of major accidents, and ensure the safety of people’s lives and property; Strictly implement the “instant inspection” measures, focus on improving the ability of “early detection”, and resolutely maintain the bottom line of preventing large-scale epidemics; do a solid job of economic development, vigorously promote project construction, and promote the growth of industry, investment, consumption, foreign trade, and foreign investment ; Go all out to do a good job in “guaranteing the delivery of buildings”, guaranteeing supply and price, heating in winter, stabilizing letters and visits, risk prevention, etc., strengthening the assistance and assistance of the people in need, and effectively securing the bottom line of people’s livelihood.

The meeting heard a report on the formulation of the “2022 Global Industrial Internet Conference Activity Plan”. The meeting pointed out that the Global Industrial Internet Conference is an important platform for our province to promote the innovation and development of industrial Internet and promote the construction of a strong province of digital Liaoning intelligent manufacturing. It is necessary to sum up experience, organize carefully, hold meetings safely, build an excellent brand, focus on giving full play to practical results, empower transformation and development, ensure that the organization has characteristics, level, and influence, and attracts more talents to innovate and start businesses in Liaoning and enterprises in Liaoning Invested in business, and the project was signed and implemented in Liaoning.

The meeting heard reports on the formulation of the “Framework Agreement on Strategic Cooperation of Liaoning Provincial People’s Government China Railway Construction Co., Ltd.” and the “Framework Agreement on Deepening Strategic Cooperation of Liaoning Provincial People’s Government China Railway Corporation Limited”.

The meeting also studied other matters.