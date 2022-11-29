After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the appointment and dismissal of local high-level personnel is underway. On November 28 and 27, the “top leaders” in Liaoning and Shaanxi provinces were replaced, and the former “top leaders” in Yan’an City were promoted to governor of Shaanxi (second in command). The outside world has noticed that the newly appointed Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee of Liaoning and the Governor of Shaanxi both have technical expertise. Previously, foreign media reported that in the context of the technological competition between the United States and China, Xi Jinping promoted a group of technocrats at the 20th National Congress.

The CCP’s official media Xinhua News Agency reported on November 28 that the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China decided that Zhang Guoqing would no longer serve as the secretary, standing committee member, and member of the Liaoning Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Party of China. Hao Peng will take over as a member, standing committee member, and secretary of the Liaoning Provincial Party Committee.

According to Sing Tao Daily, 62-year-old Hao Peng is from Fengxiang, Shaanxi; he graduated from the Aircraft Manufacturing Engineering Department of Northwestern Polytechnical University, holds a master’s degree in engineering, and is a senior economist. He once served as Governor of Qinghai Province, Deputy Secretary of the Tibet Party Committee of the Communist Party of China, Executive Vice Chairman of the Tibet Government, Director and Secretary of the Party Committee of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

The official media Xinhua News Agency announced on the 27th that the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China has decided that Liu Guozhong will no longer serve as the secretary, standing committee member, and member of the Shaanxi Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, and Zhao Yide will take over as the secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China.

57-year-old Zhao Yide is a cadre of the Zhejiang Department and a native of Wenling, Zhejiang. He has worked in Zhejiang for a long time. Served as the governor of Shaanxi and is now the youngest secretary of the provincial party committee.

The 60-year-old Liu Guozhong served as member of the Standing Committee of the Heilongjiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, secretary-general of the Provincial Party Committee, deputy governor, vice chairman of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, secretary of the Secretariat, and deputy secretary of the Sichuan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China. The governor of Shaanxi, served as the secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China in July 2020, and was promoted to a member of the Politburo at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The report quoted sources as saying that Liu Guozhong will be transferred to the Central Committee and will be the Vice Premier of the State Council of the Communist Party of China.

Zhao Gang, member of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Yan’an Municipal Party Committee, is expected to be promoted to the governor of Shaanxi

According to Shaanxi Satellite TV’s “Shaanxi News Network” news on November 28, on the 28th, Zhao Gang, deputy secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee and secretary of the provincial government’s party group, presided over the meeting of the provincial government’s party group (enlarged). The above news shows that Zhao Gang, who previously served as deputy secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee and secretary of the Yan’an Municipal Party Committee, has been appointed secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Shaanxi Provincial Government.

Zhao Gang, male, Han nationality, born in June 1968 in Xinmin, Liaoning, postgraduate degree, master’s degree in engineering, master’s degree in business administration for senior managers, researcher-level senior engineer.

Zhao Gang served as the vice president of China North Industries Corporation, the president of China North Industries Corporation, etc. In 2010, he was the assistant to the general manager of China North Industries Group Corporation, the president of China North Industries Corporation, and the deputy secretary of the party committee. In 2013, he was appointed as the vice president of China North Industries Group Corporation. Manager, member of the party group, served as director, general manager and deputy secretary of the party committee of China First Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd. in 2017.

In October 2018, Zhao Gang became the deputy governor and member of the party group of the Shaanxi Provincial Government. From January 2021, he served as a member of the Standing Committee of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Yan’an Municipal Party Committee. From May 2022, he served as the Deputy Secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Yan’an Municipal Party Committee.

The Wall Street Journal reported on November 21 that under the background of Sino-US technological competition, Xi Jinping promoted a large number of scientific and technological professionals to the leadership of the Communist Party of China. And Xi Jinping said at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China last month, “We must insist that technology is the primary productive force, talents are the primary resource, and innovation is the primary driving force.”

The new Central Committee of the Communist Party of China has 81 Chinese officials with technical expertise, accounting for nearly 40 percent, according to data compiled by the Brookings Institution, a Washington-based think tank, and shared exclusively with the Wall Street Journal. The committee, an elite body that decides major national policies, was announced last month during the Communist Party’s 20th National Congress in Beijing. In the previous Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, such officials accounted for less than 18 percent.

In the 24-member Politburo, the number of decision makers with backgrounds in science and technology increased from two to eight. The Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee is the core body of the CPC Central Committee.

Although Xi Jinping is often compared to Mao Zedong in terms of ideology, Xi Jinping has repeatedly believed in the importance of science and technology to strengthen China‘s economic and military strength, the report said.

Cheng Li, director of the China Center at the Brookings Institution, which compiles and analyzes the data, said these were not just empty words or empty goals, but that Xi was intent on promoting the tech elite into the CCP leadership.

Hao Peng, secretary of the Liaoning Provincial Party Committee on Monday, graduated from Northwestern Polytechnical University’s Department of Aircraft Manufacturing Engineering with a master’s degree in engineering and a senior economist; Received a master’s degree in engineering and is a researcher and senior engineer.

Zhao Gang used to be the vice president of China North Industries Corporation, the president of China North Industries Corporation, etc. He has worked in China North Industries Group Corporation, China North Industries Corporation, China Ordnance Industry Corporation and China First Heavy Industry Group.

Obviously, both Hao Peng and Zhao Gang belong to the technocrats that Xi Jinping wants to promote.

