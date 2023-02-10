Liaoning ushered in the first snowfall after the beginning of spring and many places issued road icing warnings

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-10 08:44

The CCTV news client reported that affected by the high-altitude trough, on February 9, many places in Liaoning ushered in the first snowfall after the beginning of spring. There was light snow in the north-central part of Liaoning, and moderate snow in Xinmin, Shenyang.

According to the Liaoning Provincial Meteorological Department, from 8:00 on February 9 to 7:00 on February 10, 2023, among the 85 weather stations in the province, 47 stations had snowfall, with an average snowfall of 0.4 mm. 46 meteorological stations including Shenyang, Anshan, Fushun, Benxi, and Jinzhou experienced snowfall of 0.1 to 2.5 mm, which belongs to the light snow level. The maximum snowfall of 3.2 mm occurred at Xinmin Station in Shenyang, reaching the moderate snow level. Due to the low temperature at night, some roads were icy. In the early morning of the 10th, Tieling, Jinzhou and other places issued road icing warnings. The snowfall had a certain impact on the morning peak city travel.

The current round of snowfall has ended. From day to night on the 10th, the whole province of Liaoning has sunny and sometimes cloudy weather. It is said that “it is not cold when it snows, it is cold when it stops”, but because this round of snowfall is dominated by warm air, the southerly wind is at its peak, and the air sent is warm and humid, which has a heating effect on the local air, so On the 10th, the entire province of Liaoning will heat up by 1-5°C, and the highest temperature will reach 4-8°C.