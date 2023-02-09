People’s Daily Online, Shenyang, February 8th (Xiaoyuan) On February 7th, the Liaoning Provincial Tax Work Conference was held in Shenyang. The meeting summarized the province’s taxation work in 2022 and the ten years in the new era, planned the development ideas for the next three years of the “14th Five-Year Plan”, and deployed key tasks in 2023.

According to Xu Guanglie, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Liaoning Provincial Taxation Bureau of the State Administration of Taxation, in 2022, Liaoning will strictly implement the principle of organizing revenue, and organize a total of 718.1 billion yuan in tax revenue throughout the year. Coordinating and advancing organizational income and tax and fee reductions, the province’s tax rebates and tax and fee reductions exceeded 90 billion yuan, benefiting nearly a million market entities. Take the lead in formulating and issuing 18 measures to strengthen the integration of tax collection, management and services in the Northeast region, and formulate the “Northeast Region Taxation Administrative Punishment Discretionary Benchmark”. The “Spring Breeze Action to Convenience Taxes for the People” and “Spring Rain Moisturizes the Seedlings” activities were solidly carried out. 233 tax and fee services were handled online, and 3.5 million enterprises reduced their visits by 5.9 million through the “Exemption of Application and Entitlement”.

In 2023, the province’s taxation system will deepen the reform of tax collection and management, and accelerate the pace of taxation modernization. Fully complete the online construction of the all-electric platform, and promote the deep integration of the e-tax bureau and the province’s integrated government big data center. Strictly implement the “three systems” of administrative law enforcement, expand the scope of cross-provincial operations and nationwide handling of tax-related and fee-related matters, and explore the construction of a “1+N” system that is practical and detailed with “four people in charge”. Accurately implement “full tax and fee types, full life cycle, classification and grading, penetrating, intelligent” risk supervision. Promote the legislation of tax and fee collection and protection, implement information sharing with more departments and on a larger scale, and further expand the normalized “three counterfeiting” working mechanism of the six departments.

In terms of improving the quality and efficiency of the tax business environment, the Liaoning Provincial Taxation Bureau of the State Administration of Taxation will formulate the “Three-Year Action Plan for Improving the Quality and Efficiency of Tax and Fee Services”, and promote a number of service projects with Liaoning characteristics through the “Spring Breeze Action for Convenience of Taxation Services” . Expand the service scope of “one-stop service” and “non-contact tax service”, and promote the construction of “integration of inquiry and service”. Optimize the rapid response mechanism for taxpayers’ appeals and opinions, and strengthen the research, judgment and handling of tax-related demands and complaints and suggestions. Improve the construction of the tax credit system, expand the effectiveness of joint incentives and punishments, and continue to deepen the “bank-tax interaction”. Explore the tax administrative reconciliation mediation system, and actively try the administrative reconsideration hearing system.

At the same time, the precise implementation of tax and fee policies will promote the relief of enterprises benefiting from difficulties, and do a good job in “looking back” for tax refunds left behind. Focus on key areas and weak links, enhance risk management awareness, strengthen data management methods, and continuously improve the management level of various taxes and fees. Strengthen the in-depth application of taxation big data in economic operation research and judgment and comprehensive social governance, and provide valuable and weighty decision-making reference for party committees and governments.