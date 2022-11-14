A meeting room at Palazzo delle Contesse in Mel will be named after the innocent victim of the mafia Francesco Marcone, to whom the new presidium of Libera Valbelluna is dedicated, which unites the municipalities of Limana, Borgo Valbelluna, Sedico and Sospirolo.

The initiative will take place on Friday at 6 pm at Palazzo delle Contesse di Mel for the naming ceremony of a meeting room in Marcone, killed on March 31, 1995 by organized crime with two gunshots. Born in Foggia in 1937, he won a competition as deputy prosecutor in the Ministry of Finance: his first assignment, in 1960, in Agordo. Called back to his land, he becomes director of the Registry Office in Vieste, Troia, Cerignola and finally Foggia. Marcone is among the 700 mafia victims still without a recognized culprit.

“We thought it appropriate to name the garrison after him”, explains Edy Fontana, referent of the Libera Valbelluna garrison, “because he was a servant of the state, with a great sense of the institutions, of honesty and because his first job was in the our territory “. The naming will be attended by Francesco’s daughter, Daniela Marcone, who plays an important role within the Libera association, having first been national vice president, now a member of the presidency office and referent of the memory sector. She is in charge of coordinating the network of family members belonging to Libera of innocent victims of the mafia and of promoting activities and projects to safeguard the “right to remember” of all innocent victims of the mafia.

Daniela Marcone will always be present at the Palazzo delle Contesse at 8.30 pm on Friday for a meeting open to citizens where she will hold a conversation entitled “Franco’s story, Francesco Marcone was not only my father”.

“I want to thank Daniela immensely for her presence which is precious for us, I want to thank the Municipality of Borgo Valbelluna and the Mayor Stefano Cesa for their willingness to give us the spaces for this initiative and for the room that will be named after Francesco Marcone, the proximity of the institutions will be fundamental for the path that the presidium intends to take », underlines Fontana. «There are many issues of commitment that we intend to pursue, in particular, among the points with a closer relevance to the socio-economic situation of the territory there is the commitment to request the safeguarding of public health in the mountains. Training will be important, with the fundamental involvement of schools, to make children aware of the issues of legality. Central will also be information on addictions, from the abuse of alcohol and drugs to the increasingly widespread gambling addiction, and the safeguarding of common goods and the environment from reckless attacks by speculators ”.