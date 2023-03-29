The Liberal Party has announced that it will not support the health reform project presented by Gustavo Petro in the Congress of the Republic.

“We will not allow them to devastate the Health system”: reads the image published by Parito Liberal along with a statement.

The party has issued a statement in which it indicates that there was no reconciliation with some lines of the initiative and that the lines to formulate a health reform that really builds on what has been built and promotes substantial improvements to the health and dignity of people do not They have been reflected in the writing of an article of presentation of the bill.

“The Liberal Party has shared with public opinion and the national government the lines to formulate a health reform that really builds on what has been built, capitalizes on the capacities that have been generated by different actors in the health system. promotes substantial improvements to the health and dignity of people and does not generate regression in the fundamental right to health,” they said in the statement.

The national government, for its part, has indicated that the project is 99% agreed with the parties of the coalition.