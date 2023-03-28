During the party meeting with President Gustavo Petro to examine the final text of the health reform that the national government will present to Congress, the Liberal Party decided to step aside and announced that it will develop a new project.

At the close of this edition, the political leaders were still meeting at the Casa de Nariño in order to define the future of the initiative.

Although the former president and director of the Liberal Party, César Gaviria refrained from attending the meeting He sent his delegate.

Delegates from the Conservative, Historical Pact, La U, Alianza Verde, Comunes, Centro Democrático and peace seats parties also attended the meeting with Petro.

disagreement

Gaviria had already expressed his disagreement with the draft presented by the Ministry of Health and had warned that If they did not resolve doubts, they would file another reform as match.

The Liberal leadership announced that will not support the government project and that, on the contrary, the next legislature will present a separate project as a statutory law, which will be processed in the first commissions as it is a norm that touches on a fundamental right, such as health.

One of the criticisms that Gaviria had been making of the project had to do with the processing of the project, who had warned that the proposal promoted by the Government could be unconstitutional and could very surely be brought down with a lawsuit before the Court.

As indicated by the former president, they have processed it in the Seventh Commissions as if it were an ordinary law.

difficulties

On the other hand, the parties have criticized difficulties in negotiations with the team of the Ministry of Health.

The leaders of the have presented some immovable points in the framework of the reform such as the non-elimination of the EPS, respect for private investment for the operation of the system and the improvement of primary health care.

Comments