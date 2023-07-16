Liberals have ready their proposal for health reform

A few days before the start of the new legislature, the Liberal Party announced that it already has the health counter-reform ready and it will be presented this Thursday, July 20. In the known text, the EPS would not disappear, unlike the initiative already presented by the Petro government.

The document will be socialized with other traditional parties to validate whether there is a possibility that a coalition can be formed between the communities.

According to article 7 of this proposal from the party of former president César Gaviria, the EPS will continue to be responsible for the technical management of health risks.

“Health promoting companies (EPS) may be public, private or mixed, and they will continue to be the main responsible for the technical management of the health risks of people and communities, the representation of the user and those responsible for risk management financing in people’s health, through the organization of the Comprehensive and Integrated Health Care Networks (RIIS)”, says a section of the document.

News in development…

