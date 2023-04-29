Liberals will define if they declare themselves in opposition to the Government

In the midst of the tension that arose between some representatives of the Liberal Chamber with the head of the Party, César Gaviria, after the warning that he made sanctions against those who vote in favor of the health reform, against the decision of the community that the project that the Government found in general inconvenient, last Thursday the four spokesmen of this political group met with the former head of Stateor, who listened to the arguments and agreed that next week they will convene a bench meeting to clarify.

This would have lowered the temperature and nervousness in the Liberal Party that has been generated by the health reform, as well as in the Conservative Party and La U, the three groups that made up the government coalition, but which broke this week by President Petro regarding these political formations, due to their opposition to the text filed by the Government.

Conservatives, liberals and the U agree on the need to make adjustments to the health system to improve the service, the flow of resources to providers and in the aspect of prevention.

However, these parties at the time as members of the coalition expressed their disagreement with suppressing the EPS, creating regional public funds, nationalizing the system and concentrating the administration and flow of resources to hospitals and clinics in the ADRES.

For this reason, the Conservative Party and La U presented 133 proposals to be included in the presentation report for the first debate on the project filed by the Government; the Liberal Party did the same.

Then the Executive, which in the first discussions was hard to agree to changes in the articles, finally agreed to include at least 90 of the 133 proposals of the Conservative and La U parties, as well as several of the Liberals.

However, the Conservative Party and La U reaffirmed that they would not support the reform if all of their proposals were not included in the paper for the first debate. Meanwhile, the Liberals opted for better presenting an alternative paper.

In this situation, last Wednesday, in the Seventh Commission of the Chamber, the paper report for the first debate on the reform was voted, which was approved by 10 votes. It was saved from being sunk because the liberal representative María Eugenia Lopera voted in favor, against the position of her Party.

“I am absolutely convinced of the vote that I have just given. I did it conscientiously, thinking above all of the Colombians who have suffered from this system.” Lopera said.

Former President César Gaviria had announced last Tuesday sanctions for those congressmen of the community who decide to support the health reform of the Petro government.

“The Director of the Liberal Party is allowed to inform that the sanctions contemplated in the statutes will be applied for those who deviate from the decisions that are considered bench”says the statement.

To this they replied, last Thursday, 18 representatives to the Chamber in a letter to Gaviria, where they made known their disagreement with the terms of the statement that he issued.

The 18 congressmen indicate in the letter that “we received with annoyance and indignation the statement that you made yesterday (Tuesday), not only because of the content, but also because of the inappropriate and undemocratic decisions that are announced in it.”

The parliamentarians assure that in the meeting with Gaviria on April 11, “it was not agreed that the congressmen would vote one way or another.” They also asked Gaviria to call a bench meeting.

Match time

Although the health reform generated some conflicting positions in the Liberal Party, there would be no division or rebellion against the mandate of former President Gaviria, as has been pointed out in some media these days.

The initiative of the liberal spokesmen (Piedad Correal, Óscar Sánchez, Carlos Ardila and Carlos Felipe Quintero) to meet last Thursday with former President Gaviria, It would show the intention of reaching consensus and clarification about the position of the community and the vote of the parliamentarians, beyond warnings of sanctions by the Directorate and of going against by the congressmen what is established in the Law on Benchmarks.

In that meeting next week between Gaviria and the benches, it would also be considered whether after the breakup of the coalition the Party will go into opposition or declare itself independent.