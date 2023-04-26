Liberation Day: Biancareddu, April 25 is a day of reflection and remembrance. For our Sardinia it is a moral duty to look to the future while preserving historical memory

– “April 25, Liberation Day, represents an essential watershed in our national history. A very important page in the history of the Resistance is written in La Maddalena.” This was stated by the Councilor for Culture, Andrea Biancareddu, who, bringing greetings from the President of the Region, Christian Solinas, took part in the solemn ceremony in memory of those days and the fallen of the battle which took place on the island of La Maddalena from 9 to 13 September 1943.

“The anniversary of the Liberation is a day of celebration, reflection and also celebration to make known and bring back to mind the moments that marked, after years of pain and destruction, the end of the war and fascism, the reconquest of democracy and of the freedom of the people. 78 years later, this heritage of memory and values ​​is as timely as ever, given the dark times we are living in, and it is therefore important to worthily celebrate the memory of the struggle for liberation to promote true human values, brotherhood and solidarity. We must always keep alive the memory to pass on to our young people the truest meaning of the word peace.”

In the battle of La Maddalena, fought in the days immediately following the signing of the armistice, to free the island from German occupation, 28 Italian soldiers died (including eleven Sardinians, almost all very young) and over forty were wounded. To remember what was one of the very first acts of the Italian Resistance, on 13 September 2019 a monument dedicated to the fallen of the battle was inaugurated in La Maddalena, a symbol of the Resistance fought in Sardinia, designed by the architect Almo Bramucci and built by the Anpi , the National Partisans Association, thanks also to the contribution of the Region.



“Today – Councilor Biancareddu said again in front of the war memorial – we pay homage to the sacrifice of our soldiers, of young Sardinians who met their death with an act of courage necessary to give us back our freedom. The pleasure of being here on this island to commemorate a day dear to all of us, Liberation Day. A day symbol of friendship, brotherhood of sacrifice and pride for us Sardinians. This monument to the resistance and valor of many Sardinians in La Maddalena is an institutional site wanted by the Region precisely to remember those sad pages of recent history, in the only episode of resistance that took place on the island.”



The Battle of La Maddalena is one of the first episodes of the Italian Resistance. The days from 9 to 13 September 1943 marked the reaction of the Army and Navy departments against the Germans who had occupied the military base. During the battle, despite being favorable to the Italian forces thanks to the daring and determination shown, the price paid was high: 28 dead, almost all very young.



The scheduled arrival of the King, the court and the Badoglio Government in La Maddalena with the naval battle fleet in tow led by the Battleship Roma would have created all the conditions for the free exercise of the institutional tasks of the new government and would perhaps have changed the course of history and saved the monarchical institution.