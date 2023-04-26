Liberation Day: Sacrifices not to be forgotten

It began with the gathering in the center of the city, in Rossetti squarethe ceremony for the Liberation Day a Vast.

Mayor Francis Menna together with the president of the municipal council Marco Marchesanito the assessors Anna Bosco, Paula Cianci, Gabriel Barisano, Nicholas Della Gatta e Licia Fioravanteto numerous advisers, to the forces of order, to the representatives of the fighting and weapon associations and to many citizens has reached the newsstands of the victims of Nazi-fascism: Armando Ottaviano, Angelo Cianciosi, Antonio Cieri, Leonardo Umile to commemorate them and lay a floral tribute.

The long procession accompanied by the Band of Vasto then reached Piazza Caprioli al Monument of the fallen of all warsil Cippus to the fallen of the sea in via Adriatica and finally Maiella Brigade Square.

“Today we celebrate the Resistance, that”democratic miracle” who knew how to take us out of the tragic twenty years of fascist dictatorship, deprivation of fundamental freedoms, oppression and persecutions. Today every Italian is called to celebrate the dignity of his freedom. Take to the streets because no one can, or wants to, forget the sacrifice of thousands of Italians who fell to ensure freedom for all the others. We are gathered here to celebrate our values, the values ​​of the Italian Republic. But woe to consider them acquired once and for all. They are continually threatened by populist groups and organizations which, especially today, try to distance us from each other, restoring barriers of distrust and hatred that we thought we had definitively overcome. Therefore, above all a cultural battle is needed”, said Menna.

The mayor concluded his speech with the words that Piero Calamandrei addressed to young people, in Milan, ten years after the Liberation. It was a speech on the origins of our Constitution, the 75th anniversary of which we are celebrating this year.

“If you want to go on a pilgrimage – said Calamandrei – in the place where our Constitution was born, go to the mountains where the partisans fell, to the prisons where they were imprisoned, to the fields where they were hanged. Wherever an Italian has died to redeem freedom and dignity, go there, young people, with your thoughts, because our Constitution was born there”. These are words that we make our own as we celebrate Liberation Day, with our hearts and actions aimed at the future of a free and democratic Italy.

Long live the Resistance! Long live the Republic! Long live Italy!”

Dominic Cavacinipresident of the Section of Vasto of the National Association of Italian Partisansrecalled the contribution that the Abruzzo Resistance gave to the Liberation, taking up arms and “in this square – he underlined – we remember the Maiella Brigade awarded the Gold Medal for Military Valor and through the support, coverage and help given above all by women to the partisans”.