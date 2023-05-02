Libertad FC continues at the bottom of the standings – breaking latest news

Libertad missed the victory against Orense.

Once again, the team from Loja could not add 3 points at the Reina de El Cisne Federative Stadium and continues at the bottom of the standings —with just 6 points and less than 4 goal difference—.

Novelty

On the afternoon of Sunday, April 30, Libertad Fútbol Club and Orense SC tied without goals for date 8 of Serie A – LigaPro, adding only one point each; What the match did leave were two expelled: Lenin Chininín from the orange team; and Glendys Mina from the Machala complex.

Those led by Paúl Vélez had high chances of scoring, but failed at the time of definition. The fans of Loja are still waiting for an improvement from the team because of 24 points they have only obtained 6 —which is worrying.

Claudio Andrade told this newspaper that he has accompanied the club in all home games and believes that it needs players to replace the changes, that is, when one is taken out, another of the same category must enter, so they do not leave spaces to the rival, “as long as they don’t make that change we will continue giving up points and we could even lose professional football,” the fan emphasized. (YO)

Given

For the next match, Libertad FC will visit Guayaquil City on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 3:30 p.m.

Freedom