Libertad FC will fight for victory against Guayaquil City – breaking latest news

The orange team aspires to end the losing streak of constant defeats.

The team from Loja, Libertad Fútbol Club, will face Guayaquil City this Saturday, May 6, starting at 3:30 p.m. at the Christian “Chucho” Benítez stadium, a club that is also at the bottom of the standings.

Esperanza

The team led by Professor Paúl Vélez will seek victory with the purpose of leaving the bottom of the table —and culminating in the bad streak of constant defeats.

Darío Pazmiño, the Libertad midfielder, said that it is a complex game, but not complicated to obtain points, “we must be focused from minute 1 because they will also try to win and climb the table. In addition, for us it is a great final with a team that plays well, ”he pointed out.

For his part, Jorge Luis Loza, sports manager of Libertad, indicated that they are in a complicated situation due to the location in which the team is located, “we are aware that the results have not been given, despite the fact that they have been working hard well with the group,” he explained.

“Now we need everyone’s support so that together we can get out of the ‘pothole’ in which the club finds itself.” (D)