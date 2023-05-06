Home » Libertad FC will fight for victory against Guayaquil City – breaking latest news
News

Libertad FC will fight for victory against Guayaquil City – breaking latest news

by admin
Libertad FC will fight for victory against Guayaquil City – breaking latest news

The orange team aspires to end the losing streak of constant defeats.

The team from Loja, Libertad Fútbol Club, will face Guayaquil City this Saturday, May 6, starting at 3:30 p.m. at the Christian “Chucho” Benítez stadium, a club that is also at the bottom of the standings.

Esperanza

The team led by Professor Paúl Vélez will seek victory with the purpose of leaving the bottom of the table —and culminating in the bad streak of constant defeats.

Darío Pazmiño, the Libertad midfielder, said that it is a complex game, but not complicated to obtain points, “we must be focused from minute 1 because they will also try to win and climb the table. In addition, for us it is a great final with a team that plays well, ”he pointed out.

For his part, Jorge Luis Loza, sports manager of Libertad, indicated that they are in a complicated situation due to the location in which the team is located, “we are aware that the results have not been given, despite the fact that they have been working hard well with the group,” he explained.

“Now we need everyone’s support so that together we can get out of the ‘pothole’ in which the club finds itself.” (D)

See also  Why do Chinese netizens petition and call for Yaya, the giant panda in the United States, to return to China - BBC News 中文

You may also like

Evacuees return to villages after volcano eruption in...

Puglia, appeal against commissioner of the Mediterranean Games...

Fitch upgrades El Salvador’s rating but warns that...

The Colombian changua among the New York Times...

Slovenia, a year of nothing / Slovenia /...

They warn that more than 2,000 US banks...

Ecopetrol rejects blockades to its operations in Hato...

DJI Dock: the new system for security and...

Honduran authorities hand over Salvadoran gang member alias...

Pick and plate in Medellín Monday, May 8,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy