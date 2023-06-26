Home » Libertad Fútbol Club training vacations 2023 – breaking latest news
Libertad Fútbol Club training vacations 2023

The Libertad FC sports association, belonging to the city of Loja and with offices located outside the Reina de El Cisne stadium; Through training courses, he trains children and young people who love football.

In dialogue with Diario Crónica, Orlando Cedeño, in charge of the youth teams of the Libertarian team, commented that, “we know that the club is in its first steps of professional soccer; on the subject of the lower divisions it is very complex since other teams have more experience, for participating in national tournaments endorsed by the federation”.

The range of ages to participate in the Ecuadorian tournament, he said, “goes from sub 13, sub 15, sub 17 and sub 19.”

On the subject of holiday courses, which will last 2 months —from June 26 to August 25—, theoretical and practical topics of soccer and teaching of values ​​will be addressed.

Those interested in the course can obtain more information by calling 0979416656 or by visiting the Reina de El Cisne Federative Stadium, on Macará and Azuay avenues. (D)

