Libertad with the intention of washing his face receives a motivated Trinidadian who will seek victory

Libertad will seek to wash its face against Sportivo Trinidense, after the defeat suffered last date, in the game that they will play from 8:00 p.m. in La Huerta, for the seventeenth day of the Apertura Tournament.

Gumarelo, with 38 points, maintains the lead in the tournament, but it should not stumble any more, because its immediate follower Cerro Porteño, with 35 points, maintains a winning streak that could catch up with it at the top.

While the Trinidad team intends to continue with its good campaign and not leave the first places, which is why it arrives at this match with the best motivation.

Background between both contenders

Libertad and Sportivo Trinidense met 15 times, with 10 victories for Repollero, 3 draws and 2 wins for the Santísima Trinidad team. The last set between the two teams dates from Sunday, March 5, a game played at the Martín Torres Stadium for the sixth date of the Apertura Tournament, with victory for those led by Daniel Garnero 2 goals against 1.

Details of the day

OPENING TOURNAMENT 2023 – DATE 17

FREEDOM VS. TRINIDAN SPORTS

Estadio: Tigo La Huerta.

Hour: 20:00.

Referee: Derlis Lopez.

assistants: Eduardo Cardozo and José Villagra.

fourth official: Jose Mendez.

WAS: Fernando Lopez.

AVAR: Rodney Aquino.

Source: News portal of the Paraguayan Football Association (APF).

