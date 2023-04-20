Home » Libertadores: DIM fell in agony 1-2 against Nacional from Uruguay
Libertadores: DIM fell in agony 1-2 against Nacional from Uruguay

Libertadores: DIM fell in agony 1-2 against Nacional from Uruguay

With a disputed goal at the end of replacement time, Nacional de Uruguay agonizingly defeated Colombian Independiente Medellín 2-1 this Wednesday in Montevideo, in a match for the second date of Group B of the 2023 Copa Libertadores.

The goals for the Bag were converted by Gastón Pereiro, at 37 minutes, and Fabián Noguera, at 90+5, while the Argentine Luciano Pons, with a header, scored at 79 the partial tie for Mighty of the Mountain.

Nacional now leads Group B with 6 points, followed by Internacional de Porto Alegre with 4, Independiente Medellín with 2 and Metropolitanos de Venezuela without points.

